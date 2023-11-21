Passagist Pledges 100 meals to Feeding America for Every Book Sold
Passagist: Crafting Legacies, Nurturing Communities
Each book is a testament to the endurance of human spirit and a step towards a world where no one goes hungry.”UNITED STATES, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Passagist, an innovative guided memory book service, is proud to announce its latest initiative to give back to the community. In a meaningful pledge, Passagist will donate 100 meals for every memory book sold from Thanksgiving until the end of 2023. This commitment translates to $10 per book, leveraging Feeding America's ability to provide 10 meals for every dollar donated.
Passagist offers a unique way for individuals and families to preserve their most cherished memories. By selecting from a range of thought-provoking question templates, users can narrate their life stories, capturing the essence of their experiences and wisdom. Once the questions are answered, these stories are transformed into beautifully crafted books, complete with customizable covers. The service's adaptability allows users to personalize their memory books to ensure that each story is as unique as the memories it holds.
"The essence of our service at Passagist is to preserve what nourishes the soul – memories, stories, and experiences" explained Kevin Storberg Co-Counder and COO of Passagist. Just as we nourish memories, we're also nourishing bodies, ensuring that with every book sold, we contribute to the fight against hunger. Each book is a testament to the endurance of human spirit and a step towards a world where no one goes hungry."
Passagist has established itself as a leader in capturing and preserving personal histories. Balancing the beauty of storytelling with the art of bookmaking, Passagist ensures that every memory book is a testament to the lives and stories it represents. Serving individuals and families across the United States and Canada, Passagist is committed to making an impact that goes beyond the pages. Learn more at passagist.com.
Feeding America is a nationwide network of food banks, leading the fight against hunger in the United States. With a mission to feed America's hungry through a nationwide network of member food banks, it provides meals to more than 40 million people each year. Learn more at feedingamerica.org.
