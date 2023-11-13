Global Branding Expert Kayla Washington Joins the Fund for Leadership, Equity, Access and Diversity (LEAD Fund) Board
Nonprofit Organization Adds Global Director of Employer Brand and Recruitment Marketing to its Board of Civil Rights, Education, DE&I and Business Leaders
We are delighted to have Kayla join us, because she brings fresh ideas in promoting our work pursuing a ‘Think and do’ research and policy agenda in DEI.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Washington, DC – November 13, 2023. The Fund for Leadership, Equity, Access and Diversity (LEAD Fund) proudly welcomes Kayla Washington, Global Director of Employer Brand and Recruitment Marketing at Gallagher, to its esteemed Board of Directors. The LEAD Fund, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization and affiliate of the American Association for Access, Equity and Diversity (AAAED), is dedicated to advancing inclusive organizations and institutions through research and education on diversity, social responsibility, and civil rights.
— Dr. Christopher Metzler, Chair of the LEAD Fund Board
In her capacity as the Global Director of Employer Brand and Recruitment Marketing at Gallagher, Kayla Washington brings over a decade of experience in the branding and talent acquisition space. With a diverse background spanning finance, technology, and professional sports, Kayla's wealth of knowledge and expertise uniquely positions her to contribute valuable insights to the LEAD Fund's mission.
Recognizing the critical gap between employer perception and candidate experience, Kayla strategically shifted her focus to employer branding. She champions the importance of personal brand identity, emphasizing the alignment of individual values with those of the employer. Kayla is a staunch advocate for thought leadership as a catalyst for both career and personal growth, recognizing that everyone possesses a unique level of expertise in their respective areas.
Deeply committed to fostering diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), Kayla Washington approaches her work with a keen awareness of these principles. She actively incorporates DEI into every aspect of her endeavors, ensuring a more inclusive and equitable experience for all.
“We are delighted to have Kayla join us, because she brings fresh ideas in promoting our ‘Think and do’ research and policy agenda for DEI,” said Dr. Christopher Metzler, Chair of the LEAD Fund Board. “In addition to enhancing our work with her expertise in brand and recruitment marketing, Kayla will also bring a dynamic perspective as we work to promote the next generation of leaders,” added President and CEO Shirley J. Wilcher.
In her current role at Gallagher, Kayla manages the strategy for the organization's CRM, career sites, talent communities, and employer brand. Her small yet mighty team operates with a focus on shaping and crafting brand perceptions, understanding the significance of aligning employer identity with the candidate experience.
Other LEAD Fund Board members include: Dr. Edna Chun, Vice President; Jennifer Tucker, Board Treasurer; Jacqueline Johnson, Board Secretary; Joan Kuriansky, Dr. Rosa Colon-Kolacko, Dr. Beverly Magda, Dr. Keisha Taylor, Antonio Crane, Dr. Mark Crider, Cornell Johnson and Margo Foreman, AAAED Liaison.
For more information about the LEAD Fund, please visit www.leadfund.org. To support the LEAD Fund through donations, please go to https://www.leadfund.org/donate.
###
Shirley J. Wilcher
Fund for Leadership, Equity, Access and Diversity
+ +1 240-893-9475
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn