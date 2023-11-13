Department of Health Approves Maui Wellness Group, LLC as Medical Cannabis Retail Dispensary

Posted on Nov 13, 2023 in Newsroom

KĪHEI – The Hawai‘i State Department of Health (DOH) has issued a formal notice to proceed for Maui Wellness Group, LLC, dba Maui Grown Therapies after it passed its final on-site inspection for its fourth retail facility. Maui Grown Therapies’ new retail site is located at 1215 South Kīhei Road D-2 in Kīhei, and the company expects to begin sales on Friday, November 17, 2023.

Maui Grown Therapies’ Kīhei location will be Maui’s eighth retail dispensary (counting the location destroyed in Lahaina by the August 8 wildfires) and the twenty-fifth retail dispensary for the state. As of October 31, 2023, a total of 30,852 in-state patients and 2,682 caregivers were registered statewide, including 5,302 patients and 465 caregivers on Maui. The primary reported condition for registered adult patients is severe pain. The primary reported conditions for patients under 18 are seizures and post-traumatic stress disorder. “Maui Grown Therapies’ new dispensary will provide much-needed access to patients on Maui, especially as its Lahaina dispensary was destroyed in the Lahaina wildfires,” said DOH Dispensary Licensing Supervisor Liam Gimon.

Hawaiʻi’s other licensed retail centers include:

Hawai‘i Island

Big Island Grown locations at: 750 Kanoelehua Ave., Suite 104 in Hilo 64-1040 Mamalahoa Highway in Kamuela 74-5617 Pawai Place in Kailua-Kona

Hawaiian Ethos locations at: 73-5613 Olowalu St., Suite 7, in Kailua-Kona 64-1035 Mamalahoa Highway in Kamuela 578 Kanoelehua Ave., Hilo



Kauaʻi

Green Aloha located at: 4-1565 Kūhiō Highway in Kapa‘a 2827 Poʻipū Road in Kōloa



Maui

Maui Grown Therapies locations at:

44 Pa‘a St. in Kahului

1087 Limahana Pl, Unit 4B in Lahaina (CLOSED)

7 Aewa Pl, #3 in Makawao

Pono Life Sciences located at:

415 Dairy Road in Kahului

115 N. Market St. in Wailuku

149 Hana Hwy, Ste. 2 in Pāʻia

95 E. Lipoa St. in Kīhei

Oʻahu

Aloha Green Apothecary locations at: 1314 South King St. (Interstate Building) in Honolulu 2113 Kalākaua Ave. in Waikīkī 3131 North Nimitz Highway in Honolulu 92-1047 Olani St, Unit 1-110 in Kapolei

Cure Oʻahu located at: 3112 Hunter St. in Honolulu 4850 Kapolei Pkwy, Bldg. #501 in Kapolei

Noa Botanicals locations at: 1308 Young St. in Honolulu 46-028 Kawa St. in Kāneʻohe 98-302 Kamehameha Hwy, in ʻAiea



Registered patients and their caregivers may purchase up to four ounces of medical cannabis during a 15-consecutive day period and purchase a maximum of eight ounces over a 30-consecutive day period. When bringing medical cannabis home after purchasing it from a dispensary, the medical cannabis must be in a sealed container and not visible to the public.

All use of medical cannabis must be on private property and may not be used in any moving vehicle, at work, at the beach, on hiking trails, or in any other public space. It is illegal to use or possess medical cannabis on any federally owned property such as military installations and national parks.

More information on the Medical Cannabis Dispensary Program is available at http://health.hawaii.gov/medicalcannabis/.