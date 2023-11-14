WFG CHAIRMAN & FOUNDER PATRICK F. STONE AND ECONOMIST BILL CONERLY TO HOST WFG Q4 ECONOMIC OUTLOOK WEBINAR DECEMBER 5TH
The popular and influential webinar features analysis and insights from both industry leaders, followed by an interactive Q&A session.
With more than 1,600 registering for our Q3 webinar, it’s incredibly rewarding to know that our attendees find the information we share with them both enlightening and beneficial.”PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The fourth 2023 quarterly installment of WFG’s "Quarterly Economic Outlook," an informative and influential webinar featuring Williston Financial Group (WFG) Chairman and Founder Patrick F. Stone and Economist and Forbes contributor Bill Conerly, Ph.D., will take place on Tuesday, December 5th at 2 pm ET/1 pm CT/11 am PT.
— WFG Chairman & Founder Patrick F. Stone
During the live session, Stone and Conerly will provide valuable insights and analysis on the current state of the economy and its impact on the housing market, delve into the latest economic data and trends, and offer predictions for 2024 and beyond.
“Q3 was good for the economy, but the risk of recession still looms,” Conerly said. “During the Q4 webinar, Pat and I will talk about the outlook for mortgage rates and the housing market in general.”
Participation in WFG’s “Quarterly Economic Outlook" webinar is open to all, but reservations are required and may be made by signing up here. The hour-long webinar includes commentary from both Stone and Conerly, as well as a Q&A session. Those wishing to submit questions for consideration may do so at the time of registration or by emailing wfgagencyevents@wfgtitle.com prior to Wednesday, November 29th.
During the Q3 2023 webinar in September, Stone and Conerly addressed current market conditions and answered pre-submitted questions from the more than 1,600 industry professionals who registered for the live webinar. Discussion topics included their forecasts for a recession and interest rates, the persistent effects of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and our national debt. They also painted both short and long-term visions for the housing and title insurance industries, forecasted potential property appreciation, provided an update on title alternatives, and probed the swelling home demand among Millennials and Gen Z. On the commercial front, they also examined real estate and financing trends. The duo also offered invaluable advice for business owners to seize opportunity amidst economic downturns.
To view a recording, read the transcript, or review key talking points from the Q3 2023 Economic Outlook webinar, click here.
”When we launched our Quarterly Economic Outlook webinar series in 2020, our initial goal was to communicate and connect with title and settlement services professionals and provide them with information that would help them be successful,” Stone said. “Since then, attendance has grown significantly, with more than 1,600 registering for our Q3 webinar. It’s incredibly rewarding to know that our attendees find the information we share with them both enlightening and beneficial.”
Stone's lengthy career in real estate and related services includes C-level positions with three public companies and serving as a director on two Fortune 500 boards. His senior executive management positions include nine years as president and COO of the nation's largest title insurance company, chairman and co-CEO of a software company, and CEO of a real estate data and information company. Stone also served as vice-chairman of Metrocities Mortgage, a 2005 top-20 mortgage lender, and as chairman of The Stone Group, an Austin, Texas-based tenant-represented brokerage company. In 2013, Inman News named him one of the year's "100 Most Influential People in Real Estate." Stone received HousingWire's coveted Vanguard Award for lifetime career achievement in 2019 and again in 2021, was recognized in 2019, 2020 and 2023 as a Lending Luminary by Progress in Lending, and was the recipient of October Research's annual Leadership Award in 2020.
Conerly has a Ph.D. in economics from Duke University and more than 30 years of experience helping companies adapt to changing economic conditions. He was formerly Senior Vice President at a major bank and held positions in economics and corporate planning at two Fortune 500 corporations. He is also an online contributor to Forbes, chairman of the board of Cascade Policy Institute, and the author of The Flexible Stance: Thriving in a Boom/Bust Economy (2016) and Businomics (2007), a book about economics for business leaders.
Registration link: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN__6LaJPhfSfGVeStQL3VCrg#/registration
About Williston Financial Group
Williston Financial Group (Portland, Oregon) is the parent company of WFG National Title Insurance Company, WFG Lender Services, WFG Default Services, Valutrust Solutions, LLC, WEST and other title, settlement and technology solutions providers. It is one of the fastest growing national title insurance and settlement services providers in the mortgage and real estate services industry.
Darcy Patch
WFG National Title Insurance Company
+1 7143050136
email us here