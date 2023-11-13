Post Session Report :: Monday, November 13, 2023

HB 295, PN 251 (Rabb) – The bill eliminates registration fees, tonnage reporting and tonnage fees for soil amendments and plant amendments for products that have a dual use as a fertilizer. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

HB 507, PN 1033 (Fiedler) – The bill amends the Medical Care Availability and Reduction of Error (Mcare) Act, in medical professional liability, providing for informed consent in pelvic, rectal and prostate examinations.

Amendment A02947 (Farry) – The amendment clarifies the language to state a university or clinical institution or other corporate entity that hosts the professional instruction or clinical training program shall be subject to a $1,000 penalty to an individual damaged by violation of the section.

The amendment was agreed to by a voice vote and the bill went over in its order.

HB 623, PN 1132 (Harris) – Provides for the 2023-2024 capital budget. A vote of 48-2 was recorded.

SB 689, PN 713 (Yaw) – The bill amends the Dam Safety and Encroachments Act to create a continuous maintenance permit to allow municipalities to apply to the DEP and PennDot to maintain, inspect and monitor watercourses, water obstructions, appurtenant works and encroachments as specified within the permit. A vote of 31-19 was recorded.

SB 690, PN 714 (Yaw) – The bill amends the Dam Safety and Encroachments Act to provide for county conservation district stream reconstruction emergency permit authorizations for stream reconstruction activities. A vote of 33-17 was recorded.

SB 964, PN 1179 (Brown) – An Act designating the roundabout connecting U.S. Route 209 and Pleasant Valley lane near the Pleasant Valley High School in Brodheadsville, in Monroe County, as the Schyler Herman Memorial Roundabout. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

The Senate confirmed with simple majority vote:

Joshua Stouch, Constables’ Education and Training

John McNulty, Industrial

Randy Litman, Osteopathic Medicine

Michael McElfresh Torrance State Hospital

Joni Melnick, Torrance State Hospital

John DiMattio, Warren State Hospital