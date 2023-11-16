Surfin Meta welcomes Nobel Laureate Michael Spence and capital market veteran Mohamed Nasser Ismail as New Directors

Nobel laureate Michael Spence Capital Market Veteran Chairman and CEO of the Board at Surfin Group

SINGAPORE, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surfin Meta Digital Technology Pte Ltd welcomes Nobel Laureate Michael Spence and capital market veteran Mohamed Nasser Ismail as New Independent Directors

Surfin Meta Digital Technology Pte Ltd, a leading Fintech company based in Singapore, is thrilled to announce the appointment of two eminent figures, Nobel laureate Michael Spence and capital market veteran Mohamed Nasser Ismail, as new Independent Directors to its board. The company is proud to welcome both Michael and Nasser, each bringing their unique blend of expertise and experience to the table.

Michael Spence, a distinguished economist and Nobel laureate, has made significant contributions to the field of economics. As the Philip H. Knight Professor Emeritus of Management at Stanford University and a Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution, he brings a wealth of knowledge to the company. His laurels include the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences for his work in information economics and leadership roles at Stanford Business School and Harvard University. Michael's global perspective and deep understanding of economic dynamics will be instrumental in guiding Surfin Meta's growth and innovation in Fintech.

Nasser Ismail, formerly the Executive Director and Global Head of Equity Capital Markets at the Singapore Exchange (SGX), adds extensive experience in capital markets and regulatory affairs. During his tenure at SGX, he played a crucial role in the development of SGX’s Mainboard and Catalist platforms, and in driving policy and platform initiatives related to capital markets. Mr. Nasser brings a keen understanding of capital markets and legal expertise that will significantly bolster Surfin Meta's strategic initiatives.

Michael expressed his enthusiasm, "Joining Surfin Meta’s board is an exciting new chapter for me. I'm looking forward to contributing to the innovative endeavors of the company and exploring how real-world financial technology solutions can enable inclusive growth in a wide range of emerging economies."

Nasser added, "I am delighted to be part of Surfin Meta, a company that's at the forefront of Fintech innovation. I hope to leverage my experience in capital markets to further the company's vision and impact in the financial sector."

Yanan Wu, CFA, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO of the Board at Surfin Group, also shared his thoughts on these new appointments, "We are incredibly honored to have both Michael and Nasser join our board. Their combined wisdom, experience, and leadership will undoubtedly be a significant force in steering Surfin Meta towards greater heights. Their appointments mark a pivotal moment in our journey to revolutionize the world of Fintech in the emerging markets for the underbanked population."

About Surfin Group

Surfin Group, headquartered in Singapore, is a leading provider of digital financial solutions for under-serviced clients in emerging markets across Asia, Africa and LATAM. The group is committed to providing innovative digital solutions to its clients, with a focus on transparency, inclusion, innovation, and compassion.

For more information, please visit www.surfin.sg.

