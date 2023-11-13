Governor’s Advisory Commission on Women, Shapiro Administration Leaders Celebrate National STEM Day with the Girl Scouts

Harrisburg, Pa – Today, the Governor’s Advisory Commission on Women and the Girl Scout Councils from across Pennsylvania hosted a National STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) Day event for Girl Scouts throughout the Commonwealth at the Pennsylvania State Museum to highlight women in various STEM careers and encourage girls to consider a future in STEM. The Commission invited women leaders in STEM who work for the Commonwealth to discuss the work they do, their educational journey and why they chose their career. Participating Girl Scouts earned their STEM Career Exploration Badge during this event.

Governor Shapiro fought for and delivered historic education funding in the 2023-24 budget, to bring hands-on learning back into the classrooms and improve access to STEM education, including $567 million in basic education funding – the largest increase to the Basic Education Funding Formula in Pennsylvania history – and a 25% increase in funding for computer science and STEM education through PASmart. The Shapiro Administration has also recently opened the 10th annual Governor’s STEM Competition to high school students.

“Our Commission is so excited to be hosting our third annual National STEM Day event. One of our priorities is to increase the number of women in STEM careers in Pennsylvania. This project allows girls and young women to explore STEM opportunities available in state government,” said Commission for Women Executive Director Moriah Hathaway. “We are hoping that the girls feel inspired by the women leaders they met and can envision themselves in similar jobs in their future.”

The Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania (GSHPA), Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania (GSEP), and Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania (GSWP) partnered with the Governor’s Advisory Commission on Women to offer the program.

“Giving girls a level playing field to explore STEM opportunities in a girl-only environment is a core part of the Girl Scout program, and we know girls benefit from hands-on experiences like this one,” said Janet Donovan, President and CEO of GSHPA. “Through career exploration and opportunities to interact with women in leadership roles, girls can build courage, confidence, and character as they begin to develop their own leadership skills.”

“This is an excellent opportunity for our Girl Scouts. We are building the next generation of women leaders in the STEM field and more. Even better, they get to learn alongside their fellow Girl Scouts from across the state,” said Kim E. Fraites Dow, CEO of the Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania. “Anytime we can expose them to new things helps them learn and grow and gives them inspiration for what they can achieve and become.”

“Learning from women leaders in STEM is a wonderful opportunity for Girl Scouts to expand their interests in this exponentially growing field. Being able to provide girls with hands-on experiences such as this one not only inspires a love for STEM, but it reinforces the power of Girl Scouting,” said Patricia A. Burkart, CEO of Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania.

Participants from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania are listed below:

Dr. Val Arkoosh, Secretary, Pennsylvania Department of Human Services

Dr. Debra Bogen, Acting Secretary, Pennsylvania Department of Health

Erica Nocho, Director of the Bureau County Program Oversight, Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs

Annie Newman, Director of Digital Strategy, Office of the Governor of Pennsylvania

Bry Pardoe, Director of CODE PA, Office of the Governor of Pennsylvania

Sarah Kinter, Head of Operations & Procurement, CODE PA, Office of the Governor of Pennsylvania

Tiffany Ebersole, Director of the Bureau of Financial Management, Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry

Gale Blackmer, State Geologist and Director of the Bureau of Geological Survey, Pennsylvania Department of Conservation & Natural Resources

Tammy Ferguson, Executive Deputy Secretary, Pennsylvania Department of Corrections

Lisa Graybeal, Deputy Secretary, Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture

