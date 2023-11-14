D-Link and Fine Point Technologies Team Up to Offer a Cost Effective, Standards-Based, Managed Whole-Home WiFi Solution

Home Network Topology

Cost Effective, Standards-Based, Managed Whole-Home WiFi solution

D-Link Systems, Inc. (TWSE:TPE 2332)

HERNDON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- D-Link and Fine Point Technologies Collaborate to Offer a Cost-Effective, Standards-Based, Managed Whole-Home WiFi Solution.

Embracing industry standards reduces costs and eliminates vendor lock-in compared to proprietary offerings. D-Link and Fine Point have joined together to offer whole-home connectivity, remote device management, data analytics, and customer self-management in a single, integrated package. By leveraging the industry standards of Wi-Fi EasyMesh and TR-069, service providers can deploy a standards-based solution, ensuring a whole-home mesh WiFi system that not only elevates subscriber satisfaction but also unlocks new revenue opportunities.

D-Link provides the TR-069 manageable gateway, mesh devices, and a consumer interface that enables the home user to self-manage their network. Raman Bridwell, Vice President, Product and Services, emphasized the importance of the partnership, stating, "D-Link's longstanding dedication to innovation in networking is bolstered by our focus on customer satisfaction. By joining hands with Fine Point Technologies, we are underlining our commitment to industry standards while ensuring that both service providers and end-users benefit from an unmatched networking experience." Fine Point provides a TR-069 ACS that offers full network visibility and complete data analytics.

“We are excited about this collaboration with D-Link,” said Fine Point Technologies CEO Todd Ruelle. “We have heard from our customers that they need a whole-home WiFi solution for their subscribers that does not lock them into a proprietary solution. Our MountainView ACS and EpicView Analytics provide full functionality at a fraction of the cost compared to proprietary solutions. It just makes good business sense.”

About D-Link Systems, Inc.:

D-Link has been a trusted leader in the networking solutions industry for over 35 years and is dedicated to ensuring customer satisfaction every step of the way. Aligning with D-Link means choosing a brand that places its customers first. Our expansive product lines, backed by comprehensive warranties, adherence certificates, and security regulations, and the unwavering trust placed by Fortune 500 companies, government bodies, and myriad sectors across 56+ countries solidify our position as the go-to partner for businesses across diverse sectors.

About Fine Point Technologies, Inc.:

Fine Point Technologies is a privately held company founded in 1997 with over 125 customers worldwide. It heralded the broadband era with WinPoET and MacPoET, selling over 16 million copies globally, enabling carriers to transition from dial-up to DSL. Today, Fine Point offers standards-based, manufacturer-agnostic remote device management and data analytics solutions, allowing customers to opt for best-in-breed devices while minimizing costs. Headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, Fine Point also maintains field sales and support offices in Washington and has sales partners in Africa and Latin America.

