The Evolution Of Wound Care Data Management In Long-Term Care
David Navazio, Gentell President & CEO
State-Of-The-Art Data Systems Will Enhance Institutional Memory And Analysis, Improving Patient Care While Reducing Risk
An evolution in wound care is being built on data management adopting cutting edge technologies that elevate analysis & connectivity to a global level resulting in enhanced efficiency & effectiveness.”BRISTOL, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Long-term care facilities are typically conscientious about keeping wound care records, as are most health care providers. Patients' wound-related activity usually gets recorded "on their charts" at the time of each examination, noting the appearance, treatment, frequency and other information. Unfortunately in many cases, when the patient transfers or passes away, this data often goes into a digital or actual file, rarely to be seen again.
— David Navazio - President & CEO, Gentell
According to wound care thought leader, David Navazio, President & CEO of Gentell, "The time has come for an evolution of data management in wound care by engaging data science technology and its powerful analyzing capabilities to establish institutional memory, leading to more effective wound care strategies and outcomes."
"Using secure data management and analysis, patterns can be tracked, treatments can be monitored, performance can be compared and trends can be identified," he said. Although the technology is available to accomplish this, Navazio cautions that not all wound care record-keeping and data management systems are alike. He recommends that long-term care facilities research and engage a cutting-edge program with the power to provide them with the following checklist of advances:
1) Dedicated wound care data collection and analysis
Data collection and analysis should not be just an after-thought to an information gathering system. Wound care focus, together with state-of-the-art technology should be available to handle the complexities of patient care, as well as the ordering and documentation requirements of nurses, executives, facilities and insurance companies.
2) The system should be intuitive; able to be used, by front line staff, as a practical, workable tool enabling greater quality, efficiency and care.
The system should be relevant to the everyday needs of the staff on their rounds. For example, can it generate PUSH scores (Pressure Ulcer Scale for Healing) that show the progress of the wound? Can it provide trend reports to help spot wounds that need special attention, focusing care where needed in order to improve recovery rates, reduce the facility’s wound ratio, and lower overall operation costs?
3) Be cloud-based so data is secure.
The realities of the day-to-day long-term care environment means that devices, on which data is recorded, can unfortunately become broken, lost or stolen. Moving the data to the cloud, provides instant access and prevents loss of information.
4) Is HIPAA compliant so data and patients' privacy is secure.
The system should meet or exceed HIPAA requirements for electronic systems including authentication, encryption, data integrity, access control, and transmission security.
5) Provide universal access to all stakeholders at all times.
The data management system should be able to provide real-time, facility-wide results and make it accessible to management for localized review and analysis at any time.
6) Is more than a data collector, the system should be able to provide institutional memory to track performance.
The system databases should have nuanced compiling, sorting and filtering tools to access and work with data, as well as being able to monitor and identify best practices and trends.
7) The ability to tap into a national wound care database.
Your system should be able to access a national wound care experience database and be able to compare and contrast localized data against national benchmarks.
8) Provide instant access and responsive customer service.
Wounds don't wait for slow customer service. If a facility team member has a question about how to treat a wound, they should have quick access to experts who have the capability to respond with information, tips and recommendations.
Said Navazio, "An evolution in wound care is being built on data management where more and more long-term care facilities are adopting cutting edge technologies that elevate analysis and connectivity to a global level, enabling wound care to become even more efficient and effective."
----------------
ABOUT DAVID NAVAZIO AND GENTELL
David Navazio is the President and CEO of Gentell, Inc. and affiliated companies. Starting in 1994, with a small home medical equipment and respiratory company, David built Gentell to be a world leader in wound care. His pioneering vision has inspired innovations such as advanced wound healing protocols, developed uniquely for nursing homes, the creation of state-of-the-art wound care products, industry-leading wound treatment educational programs, cutting-edge wound care management technology and more.
Among many accomplishments, David worked tirelessly with the National Association for the Support of Long Term Care (NASL) and chaired the committee responsible for having the Health Care Financing Administration (HCFA) recognize advanced wound care products. The result was a Congressional change to the Medicare Coverage Policies (Section 2079) to not only recognize wound care but to provide coverage for advanced wound care products.
David is Board Chair Emeritus of Pearl S. Buck International, on the Advisory Board of the Salvation Army, West Central New Jersey region, and active in leadership of regional Rotary International. He is also Honorary Commander of Joint Base MDL and a Board member of the Liguori Academy.
Gentell is one of North America’s largest wound care dressing manufacturers with manufacturing plants in the U.S., Canada, and China, as well as facilities around the world. The company manufactures and supplies efficient, affordable patient-specific wound care treatments to nursing homes, hospitals, home care, hospices and other providers.
Gentell
2701 Bartram Road
Bristol, PA 19007 USA
Toll Free: 1-800-840-9041
Phone: 215-788-2700
Fax: 215-788-2715
Website: Gentell.com
LinkedIn: /in/davidnavazio /company/gentell
Twitter: @gentell2701
Facebook: facebook.com/woundadvisor
# # #
Leo Levinson
Group Levinson Public Relations
+1 2155454600
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn