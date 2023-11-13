Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. filed for Chapter 11
DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. (OTC) (“FXCO”), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced it has filed for Chapter 11 federal bankruptcy reorganization effective November 13, 2023 to protect the creditors and shareholders of the company.
FXCO is a debtor as defined in 11 U.S.C. § 1182(1), its aggregate noncontingent liquidated debts (excluding debts owed to insiders or affiliates) are less than $7,500,000, and it chooses to proceed under Subchapter V of Chapter 11.
About Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp.
Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more businesses.
Non-Solicitation
This press release is not a proxy statement or solicitation of a proxy, consent or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the proposed business combination and shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of the Securities Act.
