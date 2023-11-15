Athlete Connect Announces 2024 Corporate Sports Seminar and Sports Business Conference in Dubai
Making This the First Data and Analytics SAAS Company to Organize A Sports Business Training Event for Corporate Clients and General Sports Professionals
We are pleased to unveil both the corporate seminar and sports business conference events—a transformative experience that delves deep into sports analytics, emerging trends, marketing, and more.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Athlete Connect, an emerging SaaS player in the sports data and analytics industry, is excited to introduce a range of dynamic training offerings tailored specifically for sports enthusiasts, professionals, and organizations aiming to excel in the sports business sector. Athlete Connect is announcing the first of many educational components that go beyond its core sports product, the Athlete Connect database. This unique combination sets a precedent in the sports data and analytics industry. Athlete Connect offers two exciting events: a one-of-a-kind corporate 3-day private seminar and a 4-day sports business conference for a diverse sports audience. Both events come with the added bonus of exclusive one-year access to the Athlete Connect database. Athlete Connect is committed to providing individuals and organizations with the necessary knowledge and connections to thrive in the sports industry.
— Karim Memarian
Athlete Connect introduces a unique corporate sports seminar and training package specifically designed for C-level executives. This tailored program is designed for teams of 5 to 10 members and is set in the breathtaking city of Dubai. This program is tailored for medium-to-large corporate clients who are committed to continuous executive-level learning, development, and team building. The clients will be afforded the autonomy to select the particular workshop subjects for which they desire to obtain instruction and knowledge. These topics include understanding sports laws and contracts, analyzing player contracts from different leagues, establishing a sports agency, navigating collective bargaining agreements in sports, purchasing a professional sports franchise, and other related subjects.
Karim Memarian, CEO and Founder of Athlete Connect, expresses his enthusiasm for this innovative and unique sports data and education program: "We are pleased to unveil both the corporate seminar and sports business conference events—a transformative experience that delves deep into sports analytics, emerging trends, franchise ownership, day-to-day operations, marketing, and cutting-edge sports business development. We invite you to join us in Dubai for shared knowledge, collaborative learning, and making lasting connections with other industry professionals and VIPs. We take pride in our unique blend of sports data and analytics subject-matter-expertise, sports business education, and event planning—something that sets us apart in the industry."
For general audiences, Athlete Connect’s sports business conference is open to a wide range of individuals, including sports professionals, aspiring agents, entrepreneurs, and anyone with a passion for sports data, information, and training. By attending, participants will acquire valuable insights, establish connections with prominent figures in the industry, and have the opportunity to socialize with VIPs from the sports world. For those who are unable to attend the sports business seminar or conference in Dubai, Athlete Connect provides a one-to-one consultation service. This customized service ensures that individuals can benefit from Athlete Connect's expertise, no matter where they are or how busy their schedule may be. Athlete Connect’s team of experts is dedicated to working closely with clients in the sports industry to understand and address their unique needs and aspirations. The company is confident that this event will be a truly memorable experience for all attendees. As part of a special promotional offer, Athlete Connect will also grant each attendee a one-year subscription to the company's robust sports database.
"Our commitment is to help individuals realize their sports-business goals and ambitions,” said Mr. Memarian. “Whether you join us in Dubai for our next immersive event or opt for a more personalized one-on-one consultation, we are here to empower your sports journey, wherever you are in the world." For more information and registration or to inquire about our one-to-one consultation services, please email Athlete Connect at info@myathleteconnect.com.
About Athlete Connect: Athlete Connect, LLC, founded by Karim Memarian, is a cutting-edge sports data and analytics company committed to reshaping the sports data and intelligence landscape. With a focus on delivering unparalleled data resources and analytics as well as education and consulting services, Athlete Connect, LLC is redefining the way professionals, athletes, and enthusiasts access and employ critical information. More information on Athlete Connect can be found at https://www.myathleteconnect.com.
###
Miki Nguyen
Athlete Connect LLC
+1 206-412-7935
miki@myathleteconnect.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Athlete Connect - short introduction.