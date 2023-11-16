Arrangr adds Sapphire Ventures Partner and former Zoom Global Head of Channels and BD to its Senior Board of Advisors

Arrangr adds Laura Padilla, Sapphire Partner, to its Advisory Board

CHESTER, CT, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Arrangr announced the appointment of Laura Padilla to the company's Board of Advisors. Laura brings incredible expertise and capabilities to Arrangr, underscored by her current position as a Partner, Business Development at Sapphire Ventures and her former positions at Zoom, Airtable, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise. Laura joins Harry Moseley, Zoom’s former CIO as the second former senior Zoom team member to join Arrangr.

“I am honored and excited to work closely with the Arrangr team to help the company scale and grow a thriving business,” said Laura Padilla, Partner, Business Development at Sapphire Ventures. “When I met with Adam, I was immediately impressed with his passion and the strength of the product. Collaboration in this ever changing digital world is growing more complex and vital, with Arrangr building a product that will allow easier scheduling and connecting for busy professionals.”

"I am thrilled to have Laura Padilla join our Board of Advisors and add to our senior leadership team," said Adam Scott Perl, Arrangr's CEO and Co-Founder. "Laura will add instant exponential growth and potential by combining her past successes and our newly launched Arrangr 3.0 version. Arrangr is a cutting-edge advanced tool for professionals looking to schedule simple or complicated meetings quickly and easily. Arrangr's is a full-featured and functional web application that handles all aspects of arranging a meeting from A - Z."

Laura joins Arrangr at a point where Arrangr has experienced global growth as it continuously streamlines and improves its user interface and functionality based on customer feedback. Setting up meetings is different from one company to another and from one individual to another. However, Arrangr has built a SaaS solution that can handle both inbound and outbound scheduling that is both full-featured and flexible. Additionally, Arrangr's international growth continues to be used in over 140+ countries across the globe.

About Laura Padilla:

Laura Padilla is a Partner and serves as the Head of Business Development at Sapphire Ventures, where she offers strategic guidance to portfolio companies, connects them with potential customers and partners through her extensive network, and drives revenue growth. With nearly 20 years of leadership experience, she has successfully scaled private companies like Zoom, Nutanix, Box and Riverbed to over $1 billion in post-IPO revenue.

Laura has held key roles in marketing, alliances, business development, partner and channel sales within the SaaS, enterprise software and hardware sectors. She previously served as VP of the Greenlake Marketplace and ISVs at HPE, built and scaled a thriving organization to a team of 300 and $500M in ARR at Zoom and led strategic alliances at Nutanix. Laura is recognized for her skill in building and expanding organizations to enhance revenue and customer value.

About Arrangr:

Arrangr is the world's leader in integrated scheduling, where both inbound and outbound meeting scheduling is necessary for a fully comprehensive solution. No two meetings are the same, and Arrangr has spearheaded the development of a fast and straightforward solution that can be used by large-scale Fortune 500 deployments, smaller-scale operations and professionals.