Cristae dynamics is modulated in bioenergetically compromised mitochondria

We asked for the bioenergetic parameters which modulate the rates of cristae merging and splitting events: whether ATP levels or the mitochondrial membrane potential (ΔΨ m ) influence cristae membrane dynamics and to which extent. In this endeavor, we performed advanced live-cell STED SR nanoscopy on mitochondria after inhibition of the electron transport chain (ETC) or the F 1 F O ATP synthase using classical oxidative phosphorylation (OXPHOS) inhibitors. Furthermore, we used an OXPHOS uncoupler dissipating the ΔΨ m . Consistent with earlier studies using EM, we observed ∼50% mitochondria to be enlarged, which showed decreased cristae density when compared with mitochondria which were not enlarged. We could further dissect and show that enlarged mitochondria in particular showed a moderate nonsignificant trend of increased cristae membrane dynamics. We conclude that the rate of cristae membrane dynamics is not negatively affected by inhibiting OXPHOS including dissipation of the ΔΨ m , reducing mitochondrial ATP levels but is rather moderately enhanced in enlarged mitochondria with reduced cristae density. Thus, cristae dynamic events are ongoing despite reduced cristae density. This would be consistent with the view that cristae dynamics is either limited by structural constraints such as densely packed cristae or that reduction in cristae density is followed by an increased cristae fusion and fission rate as kind of a compensatory mechanism. Furthermore, inhibition of adenine nucleotide translocator (ANT) by applying bongkrekic acid (BKA) to HeLa cells led to aberrant cristae morphology. Contrary to our observations using other OXPHOS inhibitors, we observed a clear reduction in cristae membrane dynamics in a subset of mitochondria, namely those showing aberrant cristae morphology. Overall, our results indicate that cristae membrane dynamics is linked to the bioenergetic state of mitochondria and point to a prominent role of the ADP/ATP metabolite exchange in this process.

(A, B) Pie charts showing percentage mitochondria with normal and abnormal cristae morphology in (A) untreated and (B) BKA-treated HeLa cells. 131 and 276 mitochondria from 54 and 95 STED SR images were considered, respectively. (C) Representative STED SR images of HeLa cells expressing ATP5I-SNAP, stained with silicon–rhodamine, display perturbed crista morphology in BKA-treated cells. Scale bar represents 500 nm. (D) Blind quantification of cristae merging and splitting events per mitochondrion when HeLa cells were treated with BKA or not. Pooled data from five separate experiments with 26–40 mitochondria are shown as violin plots with individual data points. Each symbol represents one mitochondrion. (E) Representative confocal images of control HeLa cells and cells treated with BKA or CCCP which were stained with TMRM are shown in the top panel. Corresponding pseudocolor rainbow LUT intensities are shown in the bottom panel. Scale bar represents 10 µm. (F) Quantification of ΔΨ m based on TMRM mean fluorescence intensity measurements of individual HeLa cells that were not treated or treated with BKA or CCCP. Results are shown as violin plots including all individual data points. Data are obtained from three independent experiments, with each condition having 170–191 cells. Statistical comparisons were drawn between the untreated control group and the toxin-treated conditions. (ns = nonsignificant P-value > 0.05, ****P-value ≤ 0.0001). One-way ANOVA was used for statistical analysis.

(A) Representative experiment showing percentage oxygen consumption rates, normalized to basal respiration of control HeLa cells, treated without or with various BKA concentrations (10, 25 or 50 μM BKA, as indicated in the color code) are shown. ∼45 min after BKA injection, routine Seahorse Mito Stress Test was performed. Respective compound injection time-points are indicated by black arrows. Error bars represent SD. (B) Comparison of basal respiration, maximal respiration, and BKA response (calculated ∼32 min after BKA injection) of HeLa WT cells treated without or with various concentrations of BKA (10, 25 or 50 μM BKA) as indicated using a color code. Error bars represent SD from three independent biological replicates. (C, D) Representative STED SR images (top row) of HeLa cells expressing ATP5I-SNAP, stained with silicon–rhodamine treated without (C) or with (D) 50 μM BKA and corresponding electron micrographs of mitochondria (bottom row) displaying a similar mitochondrial ultrastructure are shown. Three columns (C) display untreated mitochondria with normal morphology (D) Abnormal cristae morphology of BKA-treated mitochondria showing regions of sparse cristae. Similar perturbations in cristae morphology visualized by STED and EM images are indicated by arrows. Scale bars represent 500 nm. (E) Additional live-cell STED SR images of HeLa cells, from same conditions as (C, D) are shown. Images at the extreme left show whole mitochondria along with white inset boxes. Other images on the right-side display time-lapse series (0.94 s/frame) of zoom of mitochondrial portion at ∼1, 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6 s. Green and magenta asterisks show corresponding merging and splitting events, whereas solid green arrows pointing inward and dotted magenta arrows pointing outward show imminent merging and splitting events, respectively. Scale bar represents 500 nm. (F, G) Blind quantification of cristae merging (F) and splitting (G) events per mitochondrion in HeLa cells treated without or with BKA. Mitochondria from BKA-treated cells were further separated into all mitochondria or those with exclusively abnormal cristae morphology and the individual groups compared with the untreated control (ns = nonsignificant P-value > 0.05, **P-value ≤ 0.01, ***P-value ≤ 0.001). One-way ANOVA was used for statistical analysis.

(A) Representative confocal images of HeLa cells (indicated by white dotted line) stained with TMRM either untreated or treated with rotenone, antimycin A, oligomycin A, and CCCP (top row). Corresponding pseudocolour rainbow LUT intensities of respective TMRM signal is shown in the bottom row. Scale bar represents 10 µm. (B) Quantification of ΔΨ m based on mean TMRM fluorescence intensity measurements of individual HeLa cells either treated without or with various mitochondrial toxins mentioned. Results are shown as violin plots, with all individual data points. Data are obtained from three independent experiments (52–65 cells). Statistical comparisons were drawn between the untreated control group and the toxin-treated conditions. (ns = nonsignificant P-value > 0.05, *P-value ≤ 0.05, ****P-value ≤ 0.0001). One-way ANOVA was used for statistical analysis. (C) Western blots showing L-OPA1 and S-OPA1 forms in HeLa cells treated with or without mitochondrial toxins. Only CCCP treatment shows enhanced S-OPA1 forms. Lower panel depicts Ponceau S staining of the membrane as loading control.

Next, we addressed how ΔΨ m is influenced after applying the respective mitochondrial toxins in the time window which was used for STED SR nanoscopy and ratiometric FRET-based ATP level detection. Antimycin A and CCCP strongly decreased ΔΨ m ( Fig S6A ). Accordingly, detailed quantification revealed a significant decrease of ΔΨ m when cells were treated either with antimycin A or CCCP when compared with untreated mitochondria ( Fig S6B ). There was a modest but significant decrease of ΔΨ m with rotenone treatment, whereas cells treated with oligomycin showed no change in the ΔΨ m . When we put the rate of cristae dynamics ( Fig 3 ) in the context of ΔΨ m measurements ( Fig S6 ), we find that there was no reduction in the rate of cristae merging and splitting events in enlarged mitochondria upon introduction of rotenone, antimycin A, and CCCP compared with control mitochondria despite a significant decrease of ΔΨ m . On the contrary, cells treated with F 1 F O ATP synthase inhibitor, oligomycin A, exhibited no significant change in the number of merging and splitting events compared with control mitochondria and did not show a decrease of ΔΨ m despite a significant reduction in ATP levels. Overall, we conclude that the merging and splitting events occur in enlarged mitochondria independent of ΔΨ m . Thus, cristae dynamics appears to operate independent of the ΔΨ m and is maintained even at reduced ATP levels. Furthermore, we also checked if there is any correlation between OPA1 forms and cristae dynamics. It is well known that, at steady state, the long forms of OPA1 (L-OPA1) are proteolytically cleaved into short forms (S-OPA1) in a balanced manner ( Deshwal et al, 2020 ). Depolarisation of mitochondria leads to conversion of L-OPA1 to S-OPA1 ( Duvezin-Caubet et al, 2006 ; Baker et al, 2014 ). However, this conversion depends on the concentration of mitochondrial toxins used and treatment time. Thus, we checked if there is any difference in the pattern of L-OPA1 and S-OPA1 in our conditions at 30 min. We found that CCCP treatment leads to enhanced cleavage of L-OPA1 to S-OPA1. There was no difference in patterns of OPA1 forms upon treating with other mitochondrial toxins. Therefore, enhanced merging and splitting events upon CCCP treatment ( Fig 3C and E ) correlated to accumulation of S-OPA1 ( Fig S6C ).

(A) Representative images of HeLa cells expressing mitGO-ATeam2, a ratiometric FRET-based genetically-encoded sensor determining the ATP levels, in cells treated without or with rotenone, antimycin A, oligomycin A, and CCCP. The images in first row show the FRET donor emission (GFP), whereas the images in second row display the FRET acceptor emission (OFP). The third row represents a merge of FRET donor and acceptor emission channels. The bottommost row represents ratiometric 32-bit float images, shown using pseudocolour rainbow LUT intensities, used as a basis for quantifying mitochondrial ATP levels. Rainbow LUT intensities reveal low-intensity blue pixels in cells exposed to mitochondrial toxins compared with high-intensity green and red pixels in untreated control cells. Scale bar represents 10 μm. (B, C) Quantification of cellular mitochondrial ATP levels obtained by dividing the intensities of FRET acceptor emission (580 nm) by FRET donor emission (520 nm) in HeLa cells treated with or without the mentioned mitochondrial toxins. (B) Quantification of mitochondrial ATP levels (ratiometric data) is shown as violin plots from three individual experiments (39–50 cells). Each symbol represents mitochondrial ATP levels of an individual cell. Conditions are compared with untreated control group. (C) Ratiometric data were separated into cells with either prevalent normal or enlarged mitochondria (described in methods). Cells with mixed mitochondrial morphology were excluded from this evaluation resulting in 9–39 cells for each group. Statistical analysis was performed between the two classified groups for each treatment condition, with untreated control group as reference. (ns = nonsignificant P-value > 0.05, ****P-value ≤ 0.0001). One-way ANOVA was used for statistical analysis.

To check how the mitochondrial ATP levels were influenced by various mitochondrial toxins and whether there was a correlation between cristae membrane dynamics and ATP levels, we checked the mitochondrial ATP levels after the respective treatments within the time span of 30 min similar to STED nanoscopy. For determining mitochondrial ATP levels, we took advantage of the mitGO-Ateam2 probe ( Nakano et al, 2011 ). mitGO-ATeam2 is a ratiometric intramolecular FRET probe which binds ATP to bring the GFP, acting as FRET donor, close to orange fluorescent protein, the FRET acceptor, leading to an increased acceptor emission. Hence, reduction of ATP levels leads to decrease in the ratio of emission maximum at 580 nm (orange fluorescent protein)/520 (GFP) nm. mitGO-ATeam2 and mitoAT1.03 probes have been used to study spatiotemporal modulations of mitochondrial ATP levels ( Imamura et al, 2009 ; Nakano et al, 2011 ). Pseudocolor ratiometric rainbow LUT images clearly showed that emission of 580/520 nm significantly decreased in mitochondria of cells treated with rotenone, antimycin A, and oligomycin A when compared with control HeLa cells ( Fig 4A , bottommost panel). Accordingly, quantification of the ratio of emission maximum at 580/520 nm showed that all cells treated with rotenone, antimycin A, and oligomycin A displayed a significant reduction of ATP levels ( Fig 4B ). Surprisingly, treatment of HeLa cells with CCCP did not show any change in the ATP levels within the short time span of 30 min. Furthermore, we checked whether the reduction of ATP levels was affected by mitochondrial width. For this, we compared the ATP levels of cellular population treated with OXPHOS inhibitors. Cells were binned as having either normal or enlarged mitochondria. However, we did not find any differences in ATP levels of cells which predominantly contained either normal or enlarged mitochondria ( Fig 4C ). This suggests that the observed reduction in mitochondrial ATP levels in cells treated with mitochondrial toxins precedes formation of enlarged mitochondria. Overall, we conclude that unaltered cristae dynamics in enlarged mitochondria is not because of delayed or inefficient action of mitochondrial toxins demonstrating that cristae dynamics is robustly maintained at reduced ATP levels.

(A) Respective raw data of live-cell STED SR images shown in Fig 3A of HeLa cells, expressing ATP5I-SNAP and stained with silicon–rhodamine, untreated (containing normal mitochondria) or treated (containing enlarged mitochondria) with the various mitochondrial toxins. Images at the extreme left show whole mitochondria along with white inset boxes. Other images on the right-side display time-lapse series (0.94 s/frame) of zoom of mitochondrial portion in the white inset at ∼1, 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6 s. Green and magenta asterisks show corresponding merging and splitting events, whereas green arrows pointing inward and dotted magenta arrows pointing outward show imminent merging and splitting events, respectively. Scale bar represents 500 nm. (A, B, C) Blind quantification of merging and splitting events of cristae per mitochondrion in different conditions described in (A) and further separated into normal (B) and enlarged (C) mitochondria. Statistical analysis was performed within the individual treatment conditions using one-way ANOVA. (ns = nonsignificant P-value > 0.05).

(A) Representative live-cell STED SR images of HeLa cells, expressing ATP5I-SNAP and stained with silicon–rhodamine, showing control and enlarged mitochondria obtained after treatment without or with various mitochondrial toxins respectively. Images at the extreme left show whole mitochondria along with white inset boxes. Other images on the right side display time-lapse series (0.94 s/frame) of zoom of the mitochondrial portion at ∼1, 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6 s. Green and magenta asterisks show corresponding merging and splitting events, whereas solid green arrows pointing inward and dotted magenta arrows pointing outward show imminent merging and splitting events, respectively. Scale bar represents 500 nm. (A, B, C, D, E) Blind quantification of cristae merging and splitting events per mitochondrion in different conditions described in (A). (B) Quantification of cristae merging events per mitochondrion from three individual experiments (21–26 mitochondria) is shown as violin plots with individual data points. Each symbol represents one mitochondrion. (C) The number of cristae merging events were classified into normal (<650 nm) or enlarged (≥650 nm) mitochondria, with each condition having 10–21 mitochondria. Mitochondrial toxin treatment conditions were compared with untreated control group. (D) Quantification of cristae splitting events per mitochondrion from three individual experiments (21–26 mitochondria) is shown as violin plots with individual data points. Each symbol represents one mitochondrion. (E) The number of cristae splitting events were classified into normal (<650 nm) or enlarged (≥650 nm) mitochondria, with each condition having 10–21 mitochondria. Different conditions were compared with the untreated control group. (ns = nonsignificant P-value > 0.05, *P-value ≤ 0.05, ***P-value ≤ 0.001). One-way ANOVA was used for statistical analysis.

Given the structural alterations in a subset of mitochondria and the finding that cristae dynamics is overall robustly occurring in bioenergetically compromised mitochondria ( Fig 1 ), we wondered whether cristae dynamics is specifically altered in mitochondria that have been structurally altered and the overall effect was masked. Upon treatment with mitochondrial toxins, in enlarged mitochondria, the frequencies of merging and splitting events remained balanced and we observed X- and Y-like structures appearing and disappearing at a timescale of seconds ( Figs 3A and S4A–C and Video 6 , Video 7 , Video 8 , and Video 9 ). Overall, when we revisited normal and enlarged mitochondria separately, we observed an apparent, yet no significant increase in the frequency of both merging and splitting events in enlarged mitochondria after cells were treated with antimycin A and oligomycin A but not in normal mitochondria after the same treatments ( Fig 3A–E ). However, in enlarged mitochondria, a significant increase of splitting events was observed after rotenone treatment and of merging and splitting events when the ΔΨ m was dissipated by CCCP ( Fig 3C and E ). Also, we rule out that cristae membrane dynamics is reduced upon inhibition of OXPHOS in the subset of enlarged mitochondria. In contrast, cristae membrane dynamics is moderately increased after dissipating the ΔΨ m . Although all the imaging experiments involving mitochondrial toxins were performed within 30 min, we were interested to understand what happens to cristae morphology when they are treated with respective mitochondrial toxins for longer periods of time. We performed STED SR imaging of mitochondria to visualize the cristae around 4 h after treatment with mitochondrial toxins and found that, in general, there was clear mitochondrial fragmentation. Cristae were clearly interconnected in swollen mitochondria. Thus, imaging mitochondria after longer exposure to mitochondrial toxins is not optimal for studying cristae dynamics which was severely stunted ( Fig S5 ).

(A, B) Quantification of average intercristae distance (nm) per mitochondria; (A) pooled data from three individual experiments are shown as violin plots with individual data points (21–26 mitochondria). Each symbol represents one mitochondrion. (B) Data were separated into normal (<650 nm) or enlarged (≥650 nm) mitochondria with each condition having 10–21 mitochondria. Conditions are compared with the untreated control group. (C, D) Quantification of percentage crista area occupied per total mitochondrial area shown as violin plots with individual data points. Each symbol represents one mitochondrion. (D) Data were separated into normal and enlarged mitochondria (10–21 mitochondria). Conditions are compared with untreated control group. (E, F, G, H, I) Correlation of cristae density and mitochondrial width in control and toxin-treated conditions. (E, F, G, H, I) Dotted line at 650 nm separates normal and enlarged mitochondria distributed in control cells (E) and cells treated with rotenone (F), antimycin A (G), oligomycin A (H), and CCCP (I) from three independent experiments with each condition including 21–26 mitochondria. (ns = nonsignificant P-value > 0.05, *P-value ≤ 0.05). One-way ANOVA was used for statistical analysis.

(A) Representative STED SR images of HeLa cells expressing ATP5I-SNAP, stained with silicon–rhodamine, displaying normal (<650 nm) or enlarged (≥650 nm) mitochondrial width upon rotenone, antimycin A, oligomycin A, and CCCP treatment. Top and bottom rows show mitochondria with normal and enlarged width, respectively. Scale bar represents 500 nm. (B, C, D, E, F) Frequency distribution (50 nm bins) of percentage mitochondria having particular mitochondrial width in control cells (B) and cells treated with rotenone (C), antimycin A (D), oligomycin A (E), and CCCP (F) obtained from three independent experiments (21–26 mitochondria). Red rectangle indicates width distribution of untreated control group which was superimposed in toxin-treated conditions. (G, H) Quantification of cristae density (cristae number per mitochondrial area in µm 2 ) per mitochondria, (G) Pooled data from three individual experiments are shown as violin plots with individual data points (21–26 mitochondria). Each symbol represents one mitochondrion. One-way ANOVA was used for statistical analysis. (H) Data were separated into normal and enlarged based on mitochondrial width with each condition having 10–21 mitochondria. Conditions were compared with untreated control group. (ns = nonsignificant P-value > 0.05, **P-value ≤ 0.01, ***P-value ≤ 0.001, **** P-value ≤ 0.0001). One-way ANOVA was used for statistical analysis. (I) Representative transmission electron micrographs of mitochondria of cells treated without or with rotenone, antimycin A, oligomycin A, and CCCP. Individual cristae within a mitochondrion are marked using white arrows. A higher number of arrows in control mitochondria show increased number of cristae per mitochondrial section when compared with mitochondria where the cells were treated with various mitochondrial toxins. Two mitochondria are shown per condition. Scale bar represents 500 nm.

To further analyze whether alterations in cristae dynamics is eventually linked only to a subset of mitochondria, we performed a detailed characterization of cristae architecture upon treatment with various toxins. We noted that the treatments of HeLa cells with various mitochondrial toxins led to the formation of mitochondria with increased width in a fraction of cells ( Fig 2A , bottom panel), whereas another fraction did not show a change in mitochondrial width ( Fig 2A , top panel) and resembled control cells. We categorized the percentage of mitochondria possessing corresponding mitochondrial widths under each condition ( Fig 2B–F ). Frequency distribution curves revealed that control cells displayed a Gaussian-like distribution of mitochondrial width with the highest percentage of mitochondria present in 400–500 nm range, whereas a maximum mitochondrial width of 600 nm was observed ( Fig 2B ). On the contrary, treatment of cells with mitochondrial toxins led to substantially increased mitochondrial width ( Fig 2A , bottom panel and Fig 2C–F ) as shown by a shift towards the right in percentage mitochondria. We found that irrespective of the toxin used, around 50% of the mitochondria (maximum two mitochondria considered per cell) were enlarged (width ≥ 650 nm), and that no mitochondria under control conditions had an average width larger than or equal to 650 nm ( Fig 2B–F ). Hence, mitochondrial dysfunction induced by rotenone, antimycin A, oligomycin A, and CCCP uniformly led to enlarged mitochondria within 30 min. Based on these results, we used 650 nm mitochondrial width as the cut-off for defining mitochondria as “enlarged” (from here on) as this excluded all the mitochondria from the control group (referred to as “normal” mitochondria here on). We next quantified cristae structure-related parameters for all mitochondria including distributing them into subsets of normal and enlarged mitochondria. We characterized the cristae number per μm 2 of mitochondrial area defined as cristae density, average distance between cristae in a mitochondrion defined as intercristae distance and the percentage area occupied by cristae within a mitochondrion. We did not find major differences in different cristae parameters described above when we compared the entire population of mitochondria in cells treated with or without various mitochondrial toxins ( Figs 2G and S3A and C ). Still, we observed an apparent trend indicating that cristae density is negatively correlated with mitochondrial width when mitochondrial toxins were applied ( Fig S3E–I ). Control HeLa cells exhibited a median cristae density of around 7 cristae/μm 2 which was similar to cells treated with mitochondrial toxins ( Fig 2G ). When we distributed the mitochondria as having normal or enlarged width, we found that mitochondria with normal mitochondrial width showed similar cristae density compared with untreated mitochondria ( Fig 2H ). Enlarged mitochondria exposed to mitochondrial toxins had a median cristae density of 4 cristae/μm 2 compared with 7 cristae/μm 2 in control cells. Only mitochondria showing enlarged width showed a statistically significant decrease of the cristae density for all toxins when compared with control mitochondria ( Fig 2H ). Thus, these results indicate that reduced cristae density is an effect of mitochondrial enlargement upon application of mitochondrial toxins. These findings are well recapitulated by the observed increased trend in the average intercristae distance which is altered again for enlarged mitochondria ( Fig S3A and B ). We next checked whether applying mitochondrial toxins led to a change in the percentage cristae area occupied per mitochondrion. We observed that the percentage cristae area per mitochondrion was unchanged upon addition of mitochondrial toxins within the time window of imaging ( Fig S3C ) which was independent of the mitochondrial width ( Fig S3D ). Taken together, STED SR nanoscopy revealed that bioenergetically compromised mammalian cells within a short time span result in structural changes where ∼50% of mitochondria are characterized by decreased cristae density, increased average distances between adjacent cristae with no gross changes in the relative cristae area occupied by mitochondria. These observations are reflected in the negative correlation of cristae density and mitochondrial width ( Fig S3E–I ). We next aimed to check ultrastructural changes under these conditions using EM. Consistent with results obtained using STED nanoscopy ( Figs 2A–F and S3 ), electron micrographs revealed enlarged mitochondria and increased distance between the cristae (shown using white arrows) upon treatment of HeLa cells with all mitochondrial toxins ( Fig 2I ). Increased distances between the cristae contributed to a visible decrease in the cristae density compared with control mitochondria which was in line with previous observations that cells treated with different mitochondrial toxins resulted in enlarged mitochondria accompanied by decreased cristae density ( Gottlieb et al, 2003 ; Hytti et al, 2019 ). Overall, using a combination of STED SR nanoscopy and EM, we show that treatment of HeLa cells with various mitochondrial toxins, which disrupt the ETC function and ΔΨ m , resulted in enlarged mitochondria accompanied by increased intercristae distance and reduced cristae density.

(A) Representative live-cell STED SR images of HeLa cells, expressing ATP5I-SNAP and stained with silicon–rhodamine, untreated or treated with rotenone, antimycin A, oligomycin A, and CCCP. Images at the extreme left show whole mitochondria along with white inset boxes. Other images on the right-side display time-lapse series (0.94 s/frame) of zoom of mitochondrial portion in the white inset at ∼1, 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6 s. Green and magenta asterisks show corresponding merging and splitting events, whereas solid green arrows pointing inward and dotted magenta arrows pointing outward show imminent merging and splitting events, respectively. Scale bar represents 500 nm. (B) A scheme illustrating cristae merging and splitting events is shown. (A, C) Blind quantification of cristae merging and splitting events per mitochondrion in different conditions as described in (A). Pooled data from three individual experiments with 21–26 mitochondria are shown as violin plots with individual data points. Each symbol represents one mitochondrion. (ns = nonsignificant P-value > 0.05). To increase the number of cells considered for quantification, a maximum of two mitochondria were randomly considered from a single cell, throughout the article, where STED nanoscopy was performed. One-way ANOVA was used for statistical analysis.

Recent application of novel SR techniques has revealed MICOS-dependent intramitochondrial cristae membrane dynamics in living cells ( Kondadi et al, 2020a ). However, the bioenergetic requirements which define such highly dynamic membrane remodeling processes are unknown. Cristae membrane remodeling has been used to describe cristae dynamic events (i.e., cristae merging and splitting) and overall changes in cristae morphology within a single mitochondrion in this article. Here, we used live-cell STED SR nanoscopy and determined dynamic alterations in cristae structure upon inhibition of ETC complexes, the F 1 F O ATP synthase or the ΔΨ m . For this, we treated HeLa cells with the following classical drugs: rotenone, antimycin A, oligomycin A inhibiting Complex I, Complex III, Complex V (F 1 F O ATP synthase), respectively, and CCCP, a protonophore dissipating the ΔΨ m . We refer to these drugs collectively as mitochondrial toxins throughout the article. We performed respirometry experiments using HeLa cells to validate the function of various mitochondrial toxins we used while imaging ( Fig S1 ). Using respirometry experiments, the basal, maximal respiratory, and spare respiratory capacities were similar to another set of standard mitochondrial toxins commercially available confirming that the mitochondrial toxins we used are functioning as expected ( Fig S1A and B ). Previously, we employed ATP5I-SNAP, marking F 1 F O ATP synthase, to visualize cristae using live-cell STED SR nanoscopy in living cells ( Kondadi et al, 2020a ). Therefore, HeLa cells expressing ATP5I-SNAP were treated with silicon–rhodamine (SiR) dye, which binds covalently to the SNAP-tag, followed by addition of mitochondrial toxins. SiR is suitable for SR imaging owing to its photostability and minimal fluorophore bleaching ( Lukinavicius et al, 2013 ). We decided to follow cristae structure and cristae dynamics at very early time points, within 30 min, after addition of the respective toxins because of the following reasons: (1) to determine the immediate effect of acute bioenergetic alterations induced by different mitochondrial toxins on cristae remodeling; (2) to minimize secondary effects occurring later such as mitochondrial fragmentation which imposes methodological limitations for subsequent analyses; and (3) cells do not develop any obvious signs of cell death or undergo apoptosis for at least 1 h after the addition of these mitochondrial toxins according to earlier reports ( Minamikawa et al, 1999 ; Duvezin-Caubet et al, 2006 ). The concentrations of mitochondrial toxins used in this article are broadly in the range used for real-time respirometry measurements where oxygen consumption has been shown to either increase or decrease depending on the mode of action of mitochondrial toxins used ( Kondadi et al, 2020a ; Stephan et al, 2020 ).

Discussion

The development of SR and high-resolution techniques which overcame the diffraction barrier of light, and their recent application to biological structures like mitochondria in fixed and living cells, has opened up exciting prospects to decipher mechanistic insights (Kondadi et al, 2020b; Jakobs et al, 2020). Whereas EM could provide valuable insights into cristae morphology by providing static data at different time-points, one could apply live-cell SR techniques like STED nanoscopy to understand the role of various proteins and metabolic factors regulating mitochondrial cristae dynamics. Here, we asked a basic question, namely whether modulation of OXPHOS, ΔΨ m , ATP levels or ADP/ATP exchange in mitochondria determines cristae membrane dynamics, and if so, to which extent. In this study, we used advanced live-cell STED nanoscopy combined with newly developed and optimized quantification methods to study cristae morphology and dynamics when we inhibited the functioning of OXPHOS complexes I, III, V, and dissipated the ΔΨ m . Application of a set of well-characterized mitochondrial toxins led to the formation of enlarged mitochondria, yet, contrary to our expectations, none of these toxins blocked cristae membrane dynamics. Before we discuss the details of the latter aspect, it is worth discussing the morphological alterations. Mitochondrial swelling is a phenomenon where there is an increase in the volume of the matrix caused because of osmotic imbalance between the matrix and cytosol (Kaasik et al, 2007). The osmotic balance is regulated by various channels and ion exchangers. Therefore, dysregulation of specific channels and exchangers in mitochondria could result in mitochondrial swelling. In addition, opening of the mitochondrial permeability transition pore causes mitochondrial swelling as the IM becomes permeable to solutes with a molecular weight less than 1.5 kD (Lemasters et al, 2009). Mitochondrial swelling was proposed as mild reversible and excessive irreversible with the former regulating mitochondrial metabolism and the latter leading to mitochondrial dysfunction (Bernardi, 1999; Khmelinskii & Makarov, 2021a, 2021b). The treatment of cells with mitochondrial toxins and imaging within a time window of 30 min using live-cell STED nanoscopy suggests that the mitochondrial enlargement is in reversible mode with no loss of the outer membrane which is consistent with our EM images. EM data from previous studies (Gottlieb et al, 2003; Hytti et al, 2019) are consistent with our live-cell STED nanoscopy and EM observations where the application of the described mitochondrial toxins led to structural alterations in enlarged mitochondria characterized by decreased cristae density. Consistent with our observations, it was shown that dissipation of ΔΨ m by CCCP treatment led to decreased cristae density (Segawa et al, 2020). Concurrent to decreased cristae density, there was a trend of increased intercristae distance which was significantly higher in enlarged mitochondria after treatment with rotenone and CCCP. Overall, the cristae area was not changed when enlarged mitochondria were compared with normal mitochondria treated with mitochondrial toxins or not. Therefore, cristae density was reduced because of an overall increase in the mitochondrial area but not because of changes in the cristae area.

Using live-cell respirometry and consistent with textbooks, it has been shown that mammalian cells instantaneously display decreased oxygen consumption upon inhibition of OXPHOS complexes I, III, and V and increased oxygen consumption upon dissipation of ΔΨ m using CCCP (Kondadi et al, 2020a; Stephan et al, 2020). Thus, addition of various mitochondrial toxins leads to opposing trends of oxygen consumption with CCCP displaying increased mitochondrial consumption as opposed to other three toxins. It is noteworthy to mention that only upon CCCP treatment in enlarged mitochondria, a cleavage of L-OPA1 to S-OPA1 was observed making it tempting to speculate that regulation of cristae merging and splitting events is influenced by accumulation of S-OPA1. It has been shown that a balance of L-OPA1 and S-OPA1 keep CJs tight (Frezza et al, 2006). Furthermore, it was demonstrated that S-Mgm1 (homolog of human OPA1) has the ability to form helical lattice both on the inside and outside of lipid tubes (Faelber et al, 2019). In addition, it could be either a left- or right-handed helix. Both these properties contribute to exert constricting and pulling forces which were proposed to play important roles not only in inner membrane fusion and fission but also in cristae stabilization. At the level of cristae morphology, it is known that depletion of OPA1 leads to reduced number of cristae and CJs (Kushnareva et al, 2013) and disorganized cristae (Olichon et al, 2003). Accordingly, it has been shown that cristae dynamics is reduced in OPA1 KO cells (Hu et al, 2020). Unexpectedly, when the mitochondrial oxygen consumption was reduced after addition of rotenone, antimycin A, and oligomycin A, we did not observe any change in the number of merging and splitting events in enlarged mitochondria when compared with normal mitochondria (depicted in Fig 6). On the contrary, increased oxygen consumption during CCCP exposure is connected to increased number of cristae merging and splitting events. In addition, we demonstrated that the maintenance of the ΔΨ m is not essential for cristae dynamics. Moreover, despite varying differences in cells treated with mitochondrial toxins w.r.t ΔΨ m , it can be concluded that largely no changes in the frequency of cristae dynamics were observed when the effects of different toxins are compared (depicted in Fig 6). Our data not only demonstrate that cristae membrane dynamics is not hampered upon loss of the membrane potential, it even shows an increase in merging and splitting events under these conditions. It should be noted that loss of ΔΨ m is not a requirement for mitochondrial enlargement as cells treated with oligomycin A showed enlarged mitochondria but did not lose ΔΨ m . Overall, mitochondrial enlargement was necessary but not sufficient to display enhanced cristae membrane dynamics and these data point to the possibility that conditions of high oxygen consumption, which is equivalent to high electron flow from NADH to oxygen in the respiratory chain, may be one criterion to promote cristae merging and splitting events. Another criterion which has already been introduced is that the cristae dynamics might be regulated by OPA1 cleavage which was only observed in CCCP treatment and not in treatments with other mitochondrial toxins within 30 min. Thus, OPA1 cleavage could be a possible mechanism for regulating cristae dynamics.

Figure 6. A model showing the influence of mitochondrial toxins on cristae morphology and dynamics. On one hand, treatment of HeLa cells with various mitochondrial toxins (rotenone, antimycin A, oligomycin A, and CCCP) leads to inhibition of ETC or the F 1 F O ATP synthase along with enlargement of mitochondria. The distance between the cristae (intercristae distance) increases because of mitochondrial enlargement, whereas the cristae dynamics is either unchanged or increased (CCCP treatment). On the other hand, BKA treatment, inhibiting ATP/ADP exchange, also leads to mitochondrial enlargement. However, cristae morphology and the number of merging and splitting events are severely reduced in a subset of mitochondria.