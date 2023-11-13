Mechanisms of cellular crosstalk in the gastric tumor microenvironment are mediated by YAP1 and STAT3

Our data demonstrate the parallel deregulation of the Hippo and gp130/Stat3 pathways in the Gp130 FF -dependent model of gastric adenocarcinoma. Conditional, Tff1:CreERT transgene-mediated Yap1 gene knockout in the gastric epithelium of Gp130 FF mice reduced gastric tumor incidence. In animals with well-established disease, ablation of Yap1 activity significantly reduced tumor size to inhibit cancer progression. Transcriptomics profiling of gastric epithelial cells identified novel Yap1-dependent pathways that contribute to the malignant transformation of the gastric epithelium. We show that epithelial Yap1 drives gastric tumorigenesis through an autocrine, Stat3-dependent mechanism, and by modulating innate and adaptive immune responses.

The role of inflammatory pathways in the development of gastric cancers is well documented ( 7 , 17 , 18 ). Our previous studies have demonstrated that amplified gp130-dependent IL-6, and to a greater extent, IL-11 signalling causes spontaneous neoplastic transformation of gastric tissue in homozygous Gp130 Y757F (Gp130 FF ) mice, comprising a knock-in mutation resulting in excessive, ligand-dependent Jak/Stat3 signalling ( 19 , 20 , 21 , 22 ). Indeed, we have previously shown that conditional genetic ablation ( 20 , 23 ) or therapeutic inhibition of Stat3 in tumor-bearing Gp130 FF mice reduces their tumor burden in the stomach. In the current study, we sought to establish whether Yap1 activity was intrinsically associated with that of gp130/Stat3 signalling-dependent carcinogenesis and to clarify the underlying mechanisms that control gastric cancer initiation and development.

YAP1 is also activated in cancers via dysregulated signalling of Src family kinases, growth factors, and cytokines. Specifically, glycoprotein 130 (gp130 or CD130)–dependent cytokine signalling is linked to increased Yap1 expression and activity and associated with adenomatous polyposis coli–driven colon cancer progression ( 15 ). In preclinical models of Kras-driven pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, tumor progression has been functionally linked to the concomitant activity of LIF-1, YAP1, and TAZ ( 16 ). Although these studies established a strong relationship between Yap1 and gp130 cytokine production in the establishment of pancreatic and colorectal tumors, the cellular mechanisms underpinning Yap1-dependent inflammatory processes in cancer remain undefined.

Upstream proteins such as the tumor suppressor neurofibromin 2 (NF2 or Merlin) participates upstream of the Hippo pathway core kinase cassette (which includes the kinases LATS1/2 and MST1/2) by phosphorylating and inhibiting YAP1/TAZ activity. Genetic aberrations in different Hippo pathway proteins, and YAP1 and TAZ gene amplifications have been identified in numerous cancer types including lung, gastric, and gynaecological cancers, melanoma, and head and neck squamous carcinomas ( 3 , 5 , 6 , 7 , 8 , 9 , 10 , 11 , 12 ). The loss of NF2 leads to increased YAP1 nuclear localization and is strongly associated with poor prognosis in patients with meningioma, ependymoma, and mesothelioma ( 13 ). Although loss of function of NF2 and/or gene amplifications in YAP1/TAZ have not been identified in gastric cancer, YAP1 expression is progressively elevated with advancing cancer stage when compared with expression patterns in normal gastric tissue ( 3 ). YAP1 mRNA expression is up-regulated in gastric intestinal-type adenocarcinoma and gastric mixed adenocarcinoma subtypes and correlates to worse overall patient survival ( 11 , 14 ).

The Hippo pathway is a highly conserved signalling pathway that regulates key cellular processes including organ size, cell fate, and tissue homeostasis. Furthermore, deregulation of the Hippo pathway is implicated in cancer development, treatment resistance, and metastasis ( 1 , 2 , 3 ). The main downstream effector protein of the Hippo pathway is Yes-associated protein 1 (YAP1) and its paralogue transcriptional coactivator with PDZ-binding motif (TAZ), which are coactivators of the TEA domain transcription factors (TEADs). The Hippo pathway controls YAP and TAZ activity by phosphorylating them and modulating the rate at which they shuttle between the cytoplasm and nucleus ( 4 ). YAP and TAZ hyperactivity have been shown to drive many hallmarks of cancer, such as cell proliferation, survival, and metastasis ( 1 , 3 ).

Collectively, our results obtained across Yap1 mutant Gp130 FF and KPT tumor organoids suggests that inhibition of Yap1 activity confers suppression of tumors primarily via an IL11-mediated, tumor cell–intrinsic mechanism that possibly is further augmented by an enhanced anti-tumor immune response suggested from observations in Gp130 FF ; Yap1 KO mice. Thus, YAP1 provides a novel therapeutic target across gastric cancer subtypes that arise from various oncogenic triggers in humans.

Finally, we confirmed tumor cell–intrinsic Yap1 expression as tumor-promoting mechanism outside a Stat3-driven model (i.e., Gp130 FF ), also in a bona fide oncogene–driven gastric cancers model. Thus, we generated organoids derived gastric tumors arising in Tff1:CreERT2; Kras G12D ; Pi3kCa H1027R ; Tp53 R172H (KPT) compound mutant mice in response to tamoxifen-dependent conversion of Kras and PI3K to their oncogenic isoform and simultaneous ablation of the p53 tumor suppressor gene (Eissmann, unpublished). Following CRISPR/Cas9-mediated impairment of Yap1 expression in KPT organoids, which we confirmed by reduced Yap1 mRNA and protein levels ( Fig 7E ). Importantly, we observed that Yap1-deficient KPT organoids were smaller than their Yap1-proficient KPT counterparts and this corresponded with reduced cell proliferation of Yap1-deficient KPT organoids ( Fig 7F ).

We then assessed expression of Yap1-dependent genes that we identified in the RNAseq analysis of tumors from Gp130 FF ; Yap1 KO mice, and which have prototypic functions in the associated KEGG cellular pathways ( Fig S5C ). In Yap1 KD ; Gp130 FF tumor organoids, we found reduced transcript levels for Igsf9 (marker for cell proliferation), Cyp2c65, (lipid and glucose metabolism), Ptgr1 and Sult1c2 (metabolite biosynthesis), and Clca1 (mucosal defence) when compared with Yap1 WT ; Gp130 FF tumor. By contrast, Yap1 KD ; Gp130 FF tumor organoids showed more prominent expression of Chit1 (marker for adaptive immune responses), Cidea (apoptosis), and Inf2 (cell adhesion). Finally, we assessed whether Yap1-depletion in Yap1 KD ; Gp130 FF tumor organoids reduced expression of gp130 cytokines and found that indeed this effect was more pronounced on IL11 than IL6 ( Fig 7D ). Collectively, these observations confirm that the transcriptional changes observed in our RNAseq profiling of Gp130 FF ; Yap1 KO tumors arises as a direct consequence of reduced epithelial Yap1 expression we observe in Yap1 KD ; Gp130 FF tumor organoids.

(A) Analysis of Yap1 mRNA and protein from Yap WT Gp130 FF and Yap1 knockdown (Yap1 KD Gp130 FF ) organoids normalised for expression of GAPDH. (B) Light microscopy images of Yap WT Gp130 FF and Yap1 KD Gp130 FF organoids in culture and cell proliferation rates measured with the Real-Time Glo assay. Data are presented as a fold-change of luminescence compared with counts at the initiation of experiment. Scale bar = 300 μm. (C) Changes in mRNA transcript expression of Yap1 target genes in Yap WT Gp130 FF and Yap1 KD Gp130 FF organoids measured by qRT–PCR. Expression is normalised to 18S values. (D) Changes in mRNA transcript expression of IL-11 and IL-6 cytokines in Yap WT Gp130 FF and Yap1 KD Gp130 FF organoids measured by qRT–PCR. Expression is normalised to 18S values. (E) Analysis of Yap1 mRNA and protein expression in Yap1 WT Kras G12D Pi3kCa H1027R Tp53 R172H and Yap1 KD Kras G12D Pi3kCa H1027R Tp53 R172H gastric tumor organoids. Data were normalised for expression of GAPDH. (F) Light microscopy images of Yap1 WT Kras G12D Pi3kCa H1027R Tp53 R172H and Yap1 KD Kras G12D Pi3kCa H1027R Tp53 R172H organoids in culture and cell proliferation rates measured with the Real-Time Glo assay. Data are presented as a fold-change of luminescence compared with counts at the initiation of experiment. Scale bar = 300 μm. Data are mean ± SEM from three independent experiments performed in quadruplicate, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.001, ***P < 0.0001, unpaired t test.

(A) Schematic depiction of the transfection strategy for CRISPR/Cas9-mediated Yap1 gene knockdown gastric tumor organoids obtained from gastric tumors arising in Gp130 FF mice, or in Tff1:CreERT2; Kras G12D ; Pi3kCa H1027R ; Tp53 R172H compound mutant mice. Established organoids were used for CRISPR-mediated genome editing to knockdown YAP1 expression. Guide crRNA targeting exon 1 of the mouse YAP1 gene was combined in equal proportions with tracrRNA containing an ATTO550 label. This was used to create a RNP complex with Alt-R S.p. Cas9 Nuclease V3 which was then transfected into single cell established from organoids. Following FACS enrichment of ATTO550-labeled single cells, corresponding organoids were re-formed and cultured for subsequent in vitro assays. (B) Flow cytometric analysis for ATO550-positive, gated single cells suggests co-expression of the guide crRNA in a large majority of live (DAPI low ) cells. This is consistent with substantially reduced expression of Yap1 organoids re-established from ATO550+ cells (main Fig 7A and E ). (C) Comparison of mRNA expression by qRT–PCR of target genes with prototypic involvement in the indicated cellular pathways between Yap WTG p130 FF and Yap1 KDG p130 FF organoids. Expression is normalised to that of 18S transcripts. Data are mean ± SEM from three independent experiments, P-values are stated for unpaired t test.

Although our analysis of Gp130 FF ; Yap1 KO mice clearly shows that tumor cell–intrinsic Yap1 expression impacts tumor burden, it remains unclear whether this is a direct effect reducing tumor growth or indirect effect arising from enhanced anti-tumor immune activity. We therefore derived Gp130 FF tumor organoids and used CRISPR/Cas9-mediated gene editing to impair Yap1 expression by co-transfecting organoids with the tracrRNA containing an ATTO550 label and the guide crRNA that targets exon 1 of the mouse Yap1 gene ( Fig S5A and B ). Subsequent flow cytometric analysis for the ATO550-positive single cells suggested expression in a large majority of live cells, consistent with significant reduction of Yap1 at the mRNA transcript and protein level of organoids established from transfected cells ( Fig 7A ). The Gp130 FF ; Yap1 KD tumor organoids were smaller compared with Gp130 FF ; Yap1 WT organoids at the same time point in culture with reduced cell numbers ( Fig 7B ). Furthermore, the expression of the Hippo pathway target genes Ankrd1, Cyr61, Amoltl2, and Taz) was significantly reduced in Gp130 FF ; Yap1 KD tumor organoids ( Fig 7C ).

Single-cell suspensions of gastric tumors were analyzed for tumor-infiltrating immune cells and corresponding activation markers using flow cytometry. (A, C, E, G) Contribution of total number of CD4 + T cells (identified as CD45 + TCRβ+ CD4 + cells), CD8 + T cells (identified as CD45 + TCRβ+ CD8 + cells), NK cells (identified as CD45 + NK1.1), or macrophages (F4/80+ CD11b+ Ly6G− Ly6C−) expressed as number of cells per mg of gastric tumor. (B, D, F) Contribution of granzyme (Gnzmb+), Perforin+ or PD1+ expressing CD4 + T cells, NK cells, or CD8 + T cells (F) expressed as number of cells per mg of gastric tumor. T test (*P < 0.05). Each symbol represents a tumor derived from a separate mouse. For all panels, data are expressed as mean ± SEM.

To more accurately quantify the effects of Yap1 deletion in tumor cells on the tumor immune environment in vivo, we used flow cytometry to assess the abundance of various effector cells ( Fig 6 ). When compared with Gp130 FF ; Yap1 WT tumors, those from Gp130 FF ; Yap1 KO mice showed increased proportion of infiltrating CD4 + and NK cells, which were 20 times more abundant than CD8 + T cells ( Fig 6A, C, and E ). We also found that CD4 + and NK cells, rather than CD8 + T cells, had increased expression of effector molecules granzyme B and perforin, associated with elevated expression of the exhaustion marker PD1 ( Fig 6B, D, and F ). Our FACS analysis also confirmed an increase in tumor-associated macrophages that we observed by immune histochemistry ( Figs 5D and 6G ). Collectively, our data suggest that altered Yap1 expression in tumor epithelium alters the composition and activity of the immune environment to possibly promote anti-tumor immune responses.

Given that our transcriptomics data demonstrated a strong up-regulation of immune-related genes, we used immunohistochemistry to quantify tumor-infiltrating immune cells. In tumors of Gp130 FF ; Yap1 KO we observed elevated numbers of CD3 + T cells encompassing primarily CD4 + helper T cells rather than CD8 + cytotoxic T cells compared with Gp130 FF ; Yap1 WT mice ( Fig 5D ). Surprisingly, we also observed an increase in macrophages in Yap1-deficient gastric tumors.

(A) Top most significantly up-regulated genes and canonical pathways as defined by Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes enrichment pathway analysis (y-axis) plotted against −log −10 P-value. (B) Box and whisker plots of individual gene expression data grouped by functional pathway, showing log 2 RPKM values of tumors from Gp130 FF ; Yap1 WT (black) and Gp130 FF ; Yap1 KO (green) mice. Data points are values from individual mice (n = 4), *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 Sidak’s multiple comparisons test. (C) Representative micrographs of immune cell infiltrates in tumors from Gp130 FF ; Yap1 WT and Gp130 FF ; Yap1 KO mice. (C, D) Quantification of immune cell infiltrates in tumors from Gp130 FF ; Yap1 WT and Gp130 FF ; Yap1 KO mice from (C). Scale bar = 200 μm. Data points are individual tumors from n = 11–15 animals, mean ± SEM, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001, unpaired t test.

Interestingly, we also observed significant enrichment of genes associated with antigen processing and antigen presentation, phagosome function, cytokine signalling, NOD and RIG signalling, and cytosolic DNA-sensing pathways in tumors from Gp130 FF ; Yap1 KO compared with Gp130 FF ; Yap1 WT mice ( Fig 5A and Table S2). The distinct up-regulation of genes associated with innate immune responses included interferon regulatory factors 7 and 9 (Irf7, Irf9) and MX dynamin-like GTPase 1 (Mx1) ( Fig 5B and C ). Expression of histocompatibility 2, Q region locus 6 (H-2Q6) and 7 (H-2Q7), and histocompatibility 2, T region locus 10 (H-2T10) expression were elevated. Although all three molecules are involved in antigen processing and presentation via MHC class I, H-2Q6 and H-2Q7 also enable T-cell receptor binding, suggesting altered instructions of the immune compartment by Yap1-deficient neoplastic gastric epithelium.

We attributed the decreased tumor burden in Gp130 FF ; Yap1 KO mice to decreased cell proliferation as revealed by Ki67 immunohistochemistry, and we observed a concomitant increase in several apoptosis effectors including Bax, cell death activator (Cidea), pleckstrin homology–like domain family A member 3 (Phlda3), the E3 ubiquitin-protein ligase 186 (Rnf186), and tumor protein p53-inducible nuclear protein 1 (Trp53inp1) ( Fig 4G and H ). Furthermore, immunohistochemistry of tumor sections revealed significantly higher expression of cleaved caspase 3 in gastric tumors of Gp130 FF ; Yap1 KO mice when compared with Gp130 FF ; Yap1 WT mice ( Fig 4I ), confirming a clear up-regulation of multiple pathways that enhance apoptosis in response to Yap1 gene ablation.

(A) Volcano plot illustrating fold change of differentially regulated genes (x axis) versus statistical significance (y axis) in tumor epithelial cells isolated from 20-wk-old Gp130 FF ; Yap1 WT and Gp130 FF ; Yap1 KO mice. Tamoxifen was administered for 3 d in mice and tumor samples collected at the end of treatment for transcriptomics profiling. Top up-regulated and down-regulated genes are highlighted in green. (B) Heatmap of normalised log-2 rpkm RNA-seq data from 20-wk-old Gp130 FF ; Yap1 WT and Gp130 FF ; Yap1 KO mice. Unsupervised clustering of rows (genes) and columns (individual mice) for Gp130 FF ; Yap WT or Gp130 FF ; Yap fl/fl animal cohorts. Groups of genes related in biological function are indicated. (C) Box and whisker plots of individual mRNA transcript expression data for selected down-regulated genes, showing log 2 RPKM values of tumor samples from Gp130 FF ; Yap1 WT (black) and Gp130 FF ; Yap1 KO (green) mice. Data points are values from individual mice (n = 4), ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 Sidak’s multiple comparisons test. (D) Top most significantly down-regulated cellular pathways identified by Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes enrichment pathway analysis (y-axis) plotted against −log −10 P-value. (E) Box and whisker plots of individual mRNA expression data grouped by molecular markers for cell metabolic pathways, showing log 2 RPKM values of tumor samples from Gp130 FF ; Yap1 WT (black) and Gp130 FF ; Yap1 KO (green) mice. Data points are values from individual mice (n = 4), ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 Sidak’s multiple comparisons test. (F) Box and whisker plots of individual gene expression data grouped by regulation of metabolite synthesis, showing log 2 RPKM values of tumor samples from Gp130 FF ; Yap1 WT (black) and Gp130 FF ; Yap1 KO (green) mice. Data points are values from individual mice (n = 4), ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 Sidak’s multiple comparisons test. (G) Representative images of Ki67 immunohistochemistry and the quantification of Ki67 immunostaining of tumor sections from Gp130 FF ; Yap1 WT and Gp130 FF ; Yap1 KO mice. Data points are individual tumors from n = 5–6 mice, mean ± SEM, ***P < 0.001, unpaired t test. Scale bar = 200 μm. (H) Box and whisker plots of individual gene expression data grouped by regulation of apoptosis, showing log 2 RPKM values of tumor samples from Gp130 FF ; Yap1 WT (black) and Gp130 FF ; Yap1 KO (green) mice. Data points are values from individual mice (n = 4), ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 Sidak’s multiple comparisons test. (I) Representative images of cleaved caspase 3 immunohistochemistry with positive stain highlighted with black arrowheads. Quantification of apoptosis by cleaved caspase 3 immunohistochemistry of tumor sections from Gp130 FF ; Yap1 WT and Gp130 FF ; Yap1 KO mice. Scale bar = 200 μm. Data points are individual tumors from n = 11–12 mice, mean ± SEM, ***P < 0.001, unpaired t test.

To identify transcriptional changes associated with Yap1 gene ablation, we isolated EpCAM + epithelial cells from gastric tumors obtained from 20 wk-old Gp130 FF ; Yap1 WT and Gp130 FF ; Yap1 KO mice for bulk RNASeq analysis ( Fig 4A ). We observed significant down-regulation of genes associated with cell proliferation and metabolic pathways including glucose, lipid, cholesterol, and amino acid metabolism ( Fig 4B ; Table S2). Among the genes which were down-regulated in Gp130 FF ; Yap1 KO mice, we not only detected Yap1 itself but also Sonic hedgehog (Shh) and ankyrin repeat domain 1 (Ankrd1) as prototypic target genes of the Hippo/Yap1 pathway ( Fig 4C ). Genes with reduced expression also related to mucosal function, included calcium-regulated non-lysosomal thiol-protease (Capn8), a marker for gastric surface mucus–producing cells, and Cilia- and flagella-associated protein 6 (Cfap69) as an abundantly expressed surface epithelial gene associated with sensory transduction. Reduced expression of genes regulating cell metabolism was also observed ( Fig 4D–F ). Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes (KEGG) pathway enrichment analysis of the down-regulated genes showed significant changes in retinol, glutathione, steroid hormone, and amino acid metabolism ( Fig 4D , Table S2).

To assess the effects of Yap1 on gastric tumor initiation, we also administered tamoxifen to Gp130 FF ; Tff1:CreERT2; Yap1 fl/fl mice at 9 wk of age ( Fig 3G ). 4 wk after Cre-recombinase induction, comparison of tumor mass and numbers showed significant reduction in tumor burden in the resulting Gp130 FF ; Yap1 KO mice compared with the vehicle-treated Gp130 FF ; Tff1:CreERT2; Yap1 fl/fl mice that had not received tamoxifen (referred to as to as Gp130 FF ; Yap1 WT Fig 3H ). This suggests that Yap1 as a key driver of early events in inflammation-driven gastric tumor development in the Gp130 FF mice.

Analysis of whole tumor protein lysates by Western blots demonstrated reduced levels of total and phosphorylated Yap1 and Stat3 in Gp130 FF ; Yap1 KO compared with Gp130 FF ; Yap1 WT mice ( Fig 3D and E ). Expression of Taz was significantly reduced as was activation of the MAPK pathways. In addition, we observed IL-11, but not IL-6 levels, were significantly reduced in Gp130 FF ; Yap1 KO derived tumor lysates ( Fig 3F ), consistent with our previous observation that IL-11 is a key player in gastric tumor development ( 21 ). From these observations, we infer that the reduction in phosphorylated Stat3 in tumors from Gp130 FF ; Yap1 KO mice is likely a result of lower IL-11 levels in Yap1-deficient tumors. These findings are supported by our observations in human gastric cancer samples, in particular of the GS subtype, of a positive correlation between components of the IL-11/gp130/STAT3 signalling pathway and YAP1/TEAD1 (Table S1 and Fig S2 ).

(A, B, C, D, E, F) Schematic representation of experimental design to assess contribution of Yap1 to tumor progression assessed in (B, C, D, E, F). Yap1 is deleted specifically from the gastric epithelium because of tamoxifen activation of the CreERT2-recombinase at 16 wk of age when 100% of naïve Gp130 FF mice exhibit tumor burden of more than 0.15 g per stomach have established. (B) Representative whole mounts of stomach dissected along the outer curvature from Gp130 FF ; Yap1 WT and Gp130 FF ; Yap1 KO mice at 20 wk of age. Tumors are indicated by arrow heads, scale bar = 5 mm. (B, C) Total tumor mass and multiplicity determined in Gp130 FF ; Yap1 WT and Gp130 FF ; Yap fl/fl mice as described in (B). Each data point represents an individual mouse, data are mean ± SEM, n = 7, **P < 0.001, ***P < 0.0001, unpaired t test. (B, D) Western blot analysis of protein lysates from tumors collected in (B) for YAP1, phosphorylated YAP1 (pYAP1), TAZ, total and phosphorylated STAT3, and total MAPK and phosphorylated MAPK (pMAPK). Each lane corresponds to tumors pooled from an individual mouse, n = 3 mice per cohort shown. Blots were probed for GAPDH as a loading control. (E) Densitometric analysis of immunoblot bands for target antibodies. Each data point represents an individual mouse, data are mean ± SEM, n = 3, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.001, ***P < 0.0001, unpaired t test. (D, F) Gp130 cytokines IL-11 and IL-6 levels in whole tumor lysates from (D) of Gp130 FF ; Yap1 WT and Gp130 FF ; Yap1 KO as measured by ELISA. Each data point represents an individual mouse, data are mean ± SEM, n = 3, **P < 0.001, unpaired t test. (G, H) Schematic representation of experimental design to assess contribution of Yap1 to tumor initiation assessed in (H). (H) Tumor burden in 13-wk old mice following 4 wk after tamoxifen activation of the CreERT2-recombinase and yielding Yap1-deficient (Gp130 FF ; Yap1 KO ) or vehicle-treated cohorts yielding Yap1-proficient (Gp130 FF ; Yap1 WT ) mice. Data are mean ± SEM (n = 5 mice), **P < 0.001, t test.

To assess the impact of impaired Yap1 expression in gastric tumors, we generated a Gp130 FF ; Tff1:CreERT2; Yap1 fl/fl compound mutant mice and used tamoxifen-induced activation of Cre-recombinase to delete exon 3 of the Yap1 gene, specifically in gastric epithelial cells in the mucosal layer of the corresponding Gp130 FF ; Yap1 KO mice ( Fig S3A and B ) ( 25 ). The Trefoil factor 1 (Tff1) gene regulatory elements of the Tff1:CreERT2 BAC-transgenic construct confers expression to foveolar epithelial surface cells of the gastric mucosa ( 28 , 29 ) ( Fig S1C ) as the site of gastric cancer development. We first explored the function of Yap1 in well-established gastric tumors and administered tamoxifen to 16 wk-old when 100% of treatment naïve Gp130 FF mice exhibited large gastric lesions ( Fig 3A ). 4 wk following tamoxifen-induced activation of Cre, tumor burden was compared between the resulting Gp130 FF ; Yap1 KO mice with Yap1-deficient gastric epithelium and their vehicle-treated Yap1-proficient Gp130 FF ; Tff1:CreERT2; Yap1 fl/fl littermates (referred to as Gp130 FF ; Yap1 WT mice Fig 3B ). Gross morphological analysis of the dissected stomach revealed smaller tumors throughout the corpus and antrum of Gp130 FF ; Yap1 KO mice compared with Gp130 FF ; Yap1 WT littermates ( Fig 3C ). We confirmed that tamoxifen treatment did not affect tumor burden in Tff1:CreERT2 transgene-negative Gp130 FF mice ( Fig S4A and B ).

The cells of the tumor microenvironment (TME) influence the growth and metastatic characteristics of cancer and can provide rationale for treatment selection with both targeted therapies and immune checkpoint inhibitors ( 26 ). The classification of TME by transcriptomic analysis of >10,000 cancer patients identified four distinct TME subtypes as conserved patterns across 20 different cancers: immune-enriched non-fibrotic (IE), where markers for anti-tumor immune responses are highly expressed; immune-enriched and fibrotic (IE/F); fibrotic (F), and immune desert (D) ( 26 ). Analysis of these TME subtype maps showed JAK/STAT activation signatures as highest in IE and IE/F subtypes ( 26 ). We used this dataset to evaluate the expression patterns of YAP1, STAT3, IL11, IL6, TEAD1, IL6ST, and IL11RA in gastric cancer patients within the four TME subtypes ( Fig S2 ). As with the gastric tumor subtypes, expression of TEAD1, but not that of YAP1 or STAT3, varied across the TME subtypes. We found that TEAD1, IL6ST, IL11, and IL11RA expression levels were highest in the IE/F and F subtypes of TME, suggesting a positive correlation of the expression across the TME subtypes, and especially in tumors with high fibrotic stromal content and immune infiltration. Indeed, TME subtypes exhibiting fibrosis or a mesenchymal subtype despite high immune infiltrate are unresponsive to pembrolizumab ( 27 ), suggesting that therapeutic targeting the Hippo/Yap1 or STAT3 pathways could potentially enhance anti-tumor immune responses. To inform whether the above transcriptional observations impacted on overall outcome of gastric cancer patients, we assessed mRNA expression patterns of YAP1 and components of IL-11/gp130/STAT3 signalling pathway against overall survival of patients within the TCGA-STAD dataset. We observed that high levels of YAP1, STAT3, IL6ST, IL11RA, and IL11 correlated with significantly worse patient survival probability ( Fig 2B ). Collectively, our analysis of transcriptomics data from human gastric cancer patients and data from our in vivo gastric cancer model demonstrate the concomitant elevation of YAP1 and receptor components of the gp130/STAT3 signalling pathway during gastric cancer development.

(A) Box plots of gene expression of YAP1 and IL-11 in paired gastric tumor and adjacent normal human tissues in clinical data obtained from The Cancer Genome Atlas. P-values shown are derived from the Wilcoxon signed–ranked test. (B) Kaplan–Meier survival plots showing the association between gene expression levels of IL6ST, YAP1, IL-11, IL11RA with overall survival (OS) in all gastric cancer patients from all stages. Patient numbers, hazard ratio (HR), and the Mantel–Cox log-rank P-value are shown.

To further investigate the combined contribution of YAP/TEAD and gp130/STAT3 pathway activation in a clinical context, we evaluated publicly available, The Cancer Genome Atlas stomach adenocarcinoma datasets (TCGA-STAD) to establish expression patterns. Up-regulation of YAP1, IL11, IL6, and STAT3 mRNA transcript expression was observed in human gastric tumor samples when compared with normal gastric tissue ( Fig 2A ). Furthermore, when assessing members of the HIPPO pathway, positive correlation of YAP1 expression was observed only with TEAD1 (Table S1). Interestingly, YAP1 expression positively correlated with IL6ST, IL11RA, and STAT3 expression in the TGCA-STAD patient dataset. We therefore further analyzed expression patterns in gastric cancers stratified by molecular subtypes, EBV, microsatellite instability, genomic stable (GS), and chromosomal instability. Surprisingly, expression of YAP1, STAT3, IL11, or IL6 mRNA transcripts remained comparable across the molecular subtypes of gastric cancer ( Fig S2 ). However, TEAD1 expression was highest in GS tumors and significantly higher in chromosomal instability tumors when compared with EBV and microsatellite instability gastric cancer subtypes ( Fig S2 ). Interestingly, expression of the gene encoding the IL-11 receptor (IL11RA) and gp130 (IL6ST) was highest in GS subtype.

(A) tSNE plot of scRNASeq data annotated by cell type in gastric tissue from WT mice and in tumors from Gp130 FF mice. Data generated with pooled tissue samples from n = 10 mice per cohort. (B) Cell-specific expression patterns of the Hippo and gp130/Stat3 signalling pathway components as measured by scRNASeq of captured cells of gastric from gastric tissue from WT mice and in tumors from Gp130 FF mice. Data generated with pooled tissue samples from n = 10 mice per cohort. Data are presented as percentage of cells captured and sequenced. (C) tSNE plot of manually curated single-cell RNA expression profiles across specialised cell types within gastric tumors derived from Gp130 FF mice and expression patterns of Tff1 and Yap1, (n = 2,000 cells), samples pooled from n = 10 mice.

To identify Yap1-expressing cells, we used single-cell RNA-sequencing (scRNA-seq) to profile cells of gastric tissue from WT control mice and gastric tumors derived from Gp130 FF mice ( Fig S1A ). We found that Yap1 was predominantly expressed in normal gastric epithelial and tumor epithelial cells, with lower expression also found in cancer-associated fibroblasts and endothelial cells ( Fig S1B ). To provide additional insights into Yap1 activity, we evaluated expression patterns on Taz and Tead1, key interacting partners of the active transcriptional Yap1 complex. High levels of Taz and Tead1 were also co-expressed in gastric epithelial and tumor cells and in cancer-associated fibroblasts ( Fig S1B ). To further characterize the cellular origin of abundant Yap1 protein expression in the Gp130 FF gastric tumors, we used well curated gene signatures to further analyse Yap1 mRNA expression in specialised gastric cell populations including parietal cells, chief cells, foveolar cells, mucous neck cells, metaplastic neck cells, neuroendocrine cells, immune cells, and tuft cells using scRNA-Seq ( Fig S1C ). Yap1 transcripts were abundant in parietal cells, foveolar cells, and metaplastic neck cells.

(A) Tumor development timeline in the mutant Gp130 Y757F receptor model (Gp130 FF ) for spontaneous gastric cancer growth. (B) Gastric tumor numbers and weights in homozygous Gp130 FF mice from 4 wk of age. Each data point depicts an individual animal, mean ± SEM from (n = 3–5 mice per cohort), **P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001, one-way ANOVA with Turkey’s multiple comparison test. (C) Representative Yap1 and phospho-Stat3 immunohistochemistry in gastric tumors from 4, 12, and 24 wk-old Gp130 FF mice and associated quantification. (D) Relative protein levels of the gp130 cytokines, IL-11 and IL-6 measured by ELISA. Each data point depicts a tumor derived from an individual animal. Data are mean ± SEM from (n = 2–4 mice per cohort), *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, one-way ANOVA. (E) Western blot of phospho-Stat3 and Yap1 and corresponding densitometric quantification relative to GAPDH, in tumor lysates from Gp130 FF mice at different ages. (F) Quantitation of nuclear and cytoplasmic Yap1 immunostaining in tumors from Gp130 FF mice.

Gp130, the β receptor subunit is essential for signalling activation of IL-6 family cytokines contributing to neoplastic growth in various cancers ( 19 , 20 , 24 , 25 ). In the present study, we used a specific activation model of the gp130/Stat3 pathway, the homozygous Gp130 FF mutant mouse of gastric cancer, that is, driven primarily by inflammation. In this model, gastric adenomas spontaneously develop ( Fig 1A and B ). This is due to the enhanced activity of gp130/Stat3 signalling, associated with increased IL-6 and IL-11 levels measured in tumors, and elevated phosphorylation of Stat3 ( Fig 1C–E ) ( 19 , 20 ). Interestingly, increased Yap1 levels were observed in developing and neoplastic gastric tumors when compared with normal gastric tissue. Subcellular localisation of Yap1 was assessed by immunohistochemistry in tumor sections of Gp130 FF mice, revealing increased nuclear Yap1 localization indicative of increased transcriptionally active Yap1 ( Fig 1F ).

Discussion

Gastric cancer remains the second leading cause of cancer death worldwide, accounting for ∼780,000 deaths per year (30). Increased gastric cancer incidence is observed in individuals aged younger than 50 yr (30, 31, 32). The heterogeneity of gastric cancer is characterised with molecular sub-classifications (7, 26) and has increasingly been correlated with patient outcomes (27, 33). Molecular classification, especially that of gastric TME subtypes has utility in the prediction of response to checkpoint inhibitors in gastric cancer patients (27). Although the analysis of patient tumor heterogeneity is extremely informative for personalization of treatments, these also highlight the need for additional targeted therapies to suppress the multitude of cancer pathways at play. This also highlights the need for functional studies that delve into cellular pathways important to gastric cancer development, in immune-competent, and relevant oncogenic preclinical model systems. In this vein, our study investigated the importance of the Hippo signalling pathway and its crosstalk with gp130/STAT3-mediated inflammatory pathways in gastric cancer development.

Our work previously demonstrated a strong causal link of gp130 proinflammatory cytokines IL-6, and more so, IL-11 in the development of gastric cancer (21, 22). There is emerging link between proinflammatory cytokine signalling and YAP1 function in the context of inflammatory diseases and cancer. In models of inflammatory bowel disease, the up-regulation of gp130 signalling mediated by elevated levels of tumor IL-6 and IL-11 leads to Yap1 activation as a mechanism of wound healing (34). This was mediated, in part, by the direct interaction of gp130 with tyrosine kinases SRC and YES, to facilitate YAP1-dependent actions in the colonic epithelium (34). In colorectal cancer models driven by the loss of adenomatous polyposis coli gene, the up-regulation of gp130 expression leading to a heightened responsiveness to IL-6 and IL-11 also induces Yap1-dependent transcription (15). Although these studies have been correlative, the present study, in which we use a hyperactive gp130 mutant (Gp130FF) gastric cancer mouse model, we demonstrate a causal relationship between gp130/IL-11 signalling and Yap1 function. Single-cell RNA-Seq analysis of murine gastric tumors demonstrated varied expression patterns of the Hippo pathway transcriptional complex members, namely, Yap1, Taz, and Tead1, in gastric tumor cells. The abundance of Yap1 expression in normal epithelial and stem cell populations in WT gastric tissue, is indicative of its normal roles in gastric tissue homeostasis and tissue regeneration (35), as part of gut barrier function.

When we used scRNA-seq to profile the Gp130FF gastric tumor lesions, Yap1 expression was localised specialised, gastric parietal cells, foveolar cells, and in the tumor epithelial cells. There are several specialized epithelial cells that aid barrier function in the gastric mucosa. These specialised cells include chief cells, enteroendocrine cells, stem cells, and foveolar cells, all of which are also found in gastric tumors (36). Lower, but detectable expression was observed in chief cells, neuroendocrine cells, tuft cells, and immune cells, highlighting the need to assess the functional effects of Yap1 in these cells in more depth in future studies.

From the expression patterns of Tff1 in the Gp130FF gastric tumors, we can infer that the conditional deletion of Yap1 with the Tff1-driven Cre-recombinase targeted the parietal cells, chief cells, foveolar cells, tumor epithelial cells, mucous neck cells, tuft cells, and neuroendocrine cells, thereby inducing a potent anti-tumor effect. Pathway analysis of Yap1-dependent transcriptional gene signatures demonstrated down-regulation of proliferation and cell metabolic pathway genes and an up-regulation of genes that regulate apoptosis, antigen presentation, and innate immune responses. Gastric mucosal epithelial cells act as the first line of defence in orchestrating innate immune responses by providing vital crosstalk to modulate tissue resident macrophages and dendritic cell responses (37, 38, 39). In line with a proposed function of gastric mucosal cell in regulating T cell–mediated immune responses, we observed up-regulated expression of cell surface molecules including Cd44, Lys6a (Sca1), Lys6d, Bst2, histocompatibility 2, Q region locus 6 (H2-Q6, the mouse orthologue of MHC-1E), and 7 (H2-Q7) and histocompatibility 2, T region locus 10 (H2-T10) in Yap1-depleted gastric tumor cells.

When assessing the net effect of these transcriptomic changes on the immune landscape of tumors, we found that epithelial Yap1-deficiency increased infiltration and activation of CD4 and NK cells more than of CD8 cell. Indeed, flow cytometric characterisation of infiltrating CD4 and NK effector cells showed a selective increase in expression of granzyme B, perforin, and PD1 in these cells in tumors of Gp130FF; Yap1KO mice. The recruitment of NK cells by CD4+ T cells to mediate anti-tumor response is MHCI independent (40), suggesting multiple co-ordinated anti-tumor immune responses activated as a result of Yap1 depletion in the tumor epithelium. Although we have not functionally evaluated the contribution of specific immune effector cell populations, we note that ablation of IL-11 responsiveness of the tumor stroma resulted in increased activity of CD4+ cells, thereby increasing cytotoxic responses against tumor cells in addition to the proposed CD4+ T cell–mediated aid to cytotoxic CD8+ cells responses (41, 42, 43).

Gastric tumors in the Gp130FF model are driven by IL-11 signalling, which we have documented previously through genetic ablation of the ligand-binding IL-11RA receptor subunit, or following therapeutic administration of the IL-11 antagonist IL-11-mutein (21). We have also demonstrated that pharmacological inhibition of IL-11 signalling with a small molecule gp130 inhibitor has potent anti-tumor effects in Gp130FF mice and other models of gastrointestinal cancers (22). Here, we show that reduced expression of Yap1 in Yap1KD; Gp130FF tumor organoids reduces their capacity to produce IL-11, whereas Yap1 deletion reduces proliferation and survival of neoplastic cells in tumors of Gp130FF; Yap1KO mice. Thus, we surmise that the effect of Yap1 inhibition may be mediated through a cancer cell–intrinsic, auto-/paracrine IL-11–dependent mechanism, which may potentially be augmented by a concomitant anti-tumor effect emanating from reduced IL-11 signalling in CD4 effector cells (42).

The present study provides insights into novel link by which Yap1 signalling in tumor cells aids tumor progression through a direct, tumor cell–intrinsic, and a likely concomitant tumor cell–extrinsic mechanism involving the host’s anti-tumor immune response. Our results suggest that these mechanisms may be controlled in parts by the capacity of Yap to promote in tumor cells expression of IL-11, possibly through a previously identified NF-κB–dependent mechanism (10). In turn, IL-11–dependent Stat3 signalling may be further augmented by Yap1’s proposed capacity to heterodimerize with nuclear Stat3 to augment transcriptional responses (44). The resulting Stat3-dependent feed-forward signalling loop in tumor cells not only provides a therapeutic vulnerability for gastric tumors (20, 23) but also appears to help shaping aspects of the immune environment. This notion is consistent with the emerging role for IL-11 as a regulator for tissue repair and fibrosis where Yap1 also plays a prominent role (45). Our studies provide a strong rationale for the use of Hippo pathway inhibitors in the treatment of gastric cancers, and as a target that may enhance tumor immunogenicity to provide durable treatment responses.