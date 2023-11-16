NURITOPIA releases the Alpha version of its Metaverse
"NURITOPIA Unveils Debut Alpha Version of its Revolutionary Metaverse"VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NuriFlex Holdings Inc. has released the alpha version of NURITOPIA, its revolutionary platform that merges dating with meaningful connections, gaming, and shared adventures in the Metaverse. This new version has been substantially improved with the implementation of AI-powered features, upgraded video chat, integration with the ecosystem’s crypto wallet and the implementation of more monetization features to reward active users.
A company representative expressed his excitement about the release, “The feedback received from the community members over the summer following the release of the Beta version was crucial in their efforts to develop a product that meets the users’ expectations. They are fortunate to have the support of such an engaging community. The community currently has over 150,000 members, and they’re constantly growing.”
He continued, “They all believe in the age of the Metaverse, where communication takes on a whole new dimension — one that's far more expressive, intimate, and immersive with conversations that feel more real, authentic, and tangible.”
NuriFlex Holdings Inc. will continue to work on improving the quality of its Metaverse, which is the cornerstone of its unique digital service ecosystem. NURITOPIA is pioneering a novel landscape in the world of dating and socializing by making dating easy and fun. Breaking new ground and broadening people’s horizons!
