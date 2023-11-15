Discover the Roman Empire Like Never Before: 2000 Fascinating Facts in Birdy Slade's New Book - The Ideal Christmas Gift

How Often Do You Think About The Roman Empire? - The Book

Inspired TikTok Trend, 'How Often Do You Think About The Roman Empire?' Fascinating book on all things Roman: Emperors, Buildings, Inventions, Mad Romans & More

Let's give them something to think about - the perfect book to give your partner - male or female - for the holidays.” — Olivia Titmuss

WATERVILLE, MAINE, USA, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "How Often Do You Think About The Roman Empire?", inspired by the viral TikTok trend #romanempire, offers a unique and captivating exploration of one of history's most influential civilizations. This comprehensive compilation of 2000 facts about the Romans and their Empire is now available on Amazon and online everywhere, just in time for the holiday season.

Delving into an array of surprising and little-known aspects of Roman life, the book presents an array of facts that are educational, entertaining, and sometimes shocking:

Romans ate crocodile dung as a contraceptive.

Aqueducts - if built today - would cost $10 billion.

Tiberius threw lovers off a 1000 ft cliff - for fun.

Romans had a goddess of sewage.

In her witty and engaging style, Birdy Slade responds to the curiosity sparked by women's observation of their male partners' interest in the Roman Empire, as demonstrated by one of the massive viral trends on TikTok, Instagram Reels, and on all social platforms.

The book gives everyone more to think about, from Roman inventions, innovations, and fantastic architecture like the Colosseum, to some horrific ancient medical treatments and how Roman roads helped build the Empire.

Perfect for the holiday season, "How Often Do You Think About The Roman Empire ?" is poised to be an ideal stocking filler, especially for anyone seeking a unique gift for their partner or family member. The book's release is timely, tapping into the growing interest in historical facts and stories about the Roman Empire.

"This isn't just another history book; it's a gateway into understanding the quirks and secrets of one of the greatest empires in human history in a digestible and easy read," says Birdy Slade. "From the grandeur of Roman architecture to the peculiarities of daily life, this book has something to fascinate every reader."

End

Birdy Slade is an author, advice columnist, and army survivor. She specializes in factual books about the Roman Empire, and fiction novels to satisfy the voracious reading appetite of young adults. Birdy also continues to give her advice to young adults through her work as an advice columnist.

"How Often Do You Think About The Roman Empire?" is available in paperback on Amazon and on e-readers such as Kindle.

How Often Do You Think About The Roman Empire - 2000 insights that will impress, shock, illuminate the World of The Roman Empire