Traffic diversions needed on Highway 1 for Glover Road crossing replacement

CANADA, November 13 - Drivers are advised of overnight traffic diversions on Highway 1 between 216th Street and 232nd Street for the next week.

During these diversions, traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction through the project site. These traffic-pattern changes are necessary to allow crews to safely install concrete form work on the new Glover Road crossing girders over Highway 1.

All lanes on Highway 1 westbound between 232nd Street and 216th Street will be closed overnight on Monday, Nov. 13 and Sunday, Nov. 19. This means traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction through the project site during the following times:

  • Monday, Nov. 13: 8:30 p.m. until 5 a.m.
  • Sunday, Nov. 19: 8:30 p.m. until 5 a.m.

All lanes on Highway 1 eastbound between 216th Street and 232nd Street will be closed overnight on Wednesday, Nov. 15 and Friday, Nov. 17. This means traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction through the project site during the following times:

  • Wednesday, Nov. 15: 8:30 p.m. until 5 a.m.
  • Friday, Nov. 17: 8:30 p.m. until 5 a.m

A reduced speed limited of 60 km/h will be in place. Drivers are asked to use caution, obey signage and traffic-control personnel, and watch for roadside workers. For updates, check: https//www.DriveBC.ca

The replacement of the Glover Road crossing is a key component of government’s commitment to widen Highway 1 from 216th Street to 264th Street.

