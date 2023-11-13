Submit Release
Coalition Calls on Senator Schumer to Keep FISA Section 702 Extension Out of Continuing Resolution

Today, the Center for Democracy & Technology (CDT) and a set of over two dozen privacy and civil liberties organizations sent a letter urging Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer to keep any extension of FISA Section 702 out of the Senate’s planned Continuing Resolution to fund the government.

FISA Section 702 is a highly controversial warrantless surveillance authority in need of serious reform – CDT strongly believes this issue deserves a standalone debate on how to address problems with the law, and that FISA Section 702 should not be extended without meaningful changes.

Read the full letter + list of signatories here.

