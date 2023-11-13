Beyond Celiac Appoints Jordan Dubow as Chief Medical Officer to Drive Clinical Trial Recruitment and Accelerate Research

Jordan Dubow, MD

Appointment heralded as a significant milestone for Beyond Celiac in the relentless pursuit of treatments and, ultimately, a cure for celiac disease.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beyond Celiac, the leading voluntary health organization dedicated to advancing celiac disease research and treatments, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Dr. Jordan Dubow, MD, as its new Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Dubow brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the role, which will focus on monetizing Beyond Celiac assets and services to support clinical trial recruitment, with the ultimate goal of having treatments beyond the gluten-free diet available by 2030.

In his new role, Dr. Dubow will lead efforts to accelerate research and clinical trials in the field of celiac disease, filling a critical gap in ensuring widespread participation in clinical trials. His extensive experience in clinical development, regulatory affairs, business development, and medical affairs, particularly in neurological, orphan, and genetic diseases, positions him as a key asset in achieving the organization’s mission. In addition, Dr. Dubow’s son has celiac disease, which helps fuel his passion and dedication to finding treatments and a cure. He joins Beyond Celiac Chief Scientific Officer Deb Silberg, MD PhD, as well as a strong and dedicated science team to pursue every available avenue to advancing celiac disease research.

Beyond Celiac CEO Alice Bast shared her enthusiasm about Dr. Dubow joining the team, stating, "Jordan's appointment is a significant milestone for Beyond Celiac, as we continue our relentless pursuit of treatments and, ultimately, a cure for celiac disease. His impressive track record in pharmaceutical industry leadership, coupled with his commitment to making a difference in the lives of those affected by celiac disease, will undoubtedly help us move closer to our goal. With Jordan's expertise, we can accelerate our mission so that our community will be able to live life to the fullest and eat without fear."

Dr. Dubow has a remarkable professional background, having held key leadership positions in several pharmaceutical companies, including Clintrex LLC, Paragon Biosciences, and Avadel Pharmaceuticals. He has a proven track record of successfully leading clinical development, regulatory affairs, medical affairs, and business development efforts. His experience in Phase 1 to Phase 4 development, regulatory strategy, investor relations, and medical affairs will be instrumental in driving Beyond Celiac research initiatives.

Dr. Dubow's appointment was also met with excitement from Beyond Celiac Chief Scientific Officer Deb Silberg, MD, PhD, who added, "We are incredibly fortunate to welcome Jordan to the Beyond Celiac team. His extensive experience and innovative approach to research and clinical development will undoubtedly be a driving force in accelerating progress toward effective treatments for celiac disease."

About Beyond Celiac

Founded in 2003, Beyond Celiac is the leading catalyst for a celiac disease cure in the United States, serving as a patient advocacy and research-driven organization working to drive diagnosis and accelerate the discovery of new treatments. By engaging with the top scientists in the field, making the right investments in research and supporting the broad community of those with celiac disease and gluten sensitivity, Beyond Celiac envisions a world in which people can live healthy lives and eat without fear – a world Beyond Celiac. BeyondCeliac.org