Governor Shapiro Kicks Off National Apprenticeship Week at the Pennsylvania Workforce Development Association 2023 ApprenticeshipPA Expo

Hershey, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro kicked off National Apprenticeship Week by joining the Pennsylvania Workforce Development Association, in partnership with the PA Association of Career and Technical Administrators, at the 2023 ApprenticeshipPA Collaborative and Expo. Governor Shapiro spoke to stakeholders from across the Commonwealth who are working to strengthen apprenticeship and workforce development opportunities about his Administration’s commitment to supporting their efforts and expanding Pennsylvania’s workforce.

In his inaugural budget address, Governor Shapiro shared his comprehensive plan to invest in apprenticeship programs, expand vo-tech, and bring career and technical education back into Pennsylvania classrooms. The Shapiro Administration has delivered on that commitment to prioritize workforce training and development by securing historic budget investments and creating new opportunities for Pennsylvania workers.

“I’m excited to be here in Hershey to kickoff National Apprenticeship Week and recognize the Pennsylvania Workforce Development Association’s work and the work of its local partners who help create real opportunity all across our Commonwealth,” said Governor Josh Shapiro. “I believe that Pennsylvania should be a place where every person and every worker has the freedom to chart their own course and the opportunity to succeed. An apprenticeship is a fast track to a good-paying, stable job – and an effective way to build a crucial talent pipeline that connects high schools to our workforce. I pledge to continue to be a strong partner in our collective efforts to build the best, most highly-trained workforce in the country – and create real opportunity for people across our Commonwealth.”

The 2023-24 budget secured $23.5 million to prepare more students for skilled careers, $6 million in pre-apprenticeship and apprenticeship programming, and an additional $3.5 million to fund the Schools-to-Work Program to develop and expand career pathways for high school students via partnerships between schools, employers, organizations, and the Commonwealth.

In addition to workforce development, the Shapiro Administration has been focused on giving Pennsylvanians the freedom to chart their own course and the opportunities to be successful. In July, Governor Shapiro signed an Executive Order creating the Commonwealth Workforce Transformation Program (CWTP), a first-in-the-nation job training program that provides workforce development grants for companies and organizations working on infrastructure projects funded by President Biden’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act or the Inflation Reduction Act to receive up to $40,000 for each new worker they train. The CWTP is expected to support as many as 10,000 new jobs.

The PA Workforce Development Association brings together all 22 Pennsylvania local workforce development boards, program service providers, education and training partners, and local leaders each year to discuss apprenticeship programs and how to create a talent pipeline that supports workforce development across the Commonwealth.

“There are incredible models for apprentice programs throughout our Commonwealth, and we’re excited to bring together leaders in apprenticeship initiatives to hear from Governor Shapiro,” said Carrie Amann, Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Workforce Development Association. “Governor Shapiro and his Administration have created a robust workforce development agenda to help job seekers, workers, and employers. As the Commonwealth invests in workforce development, we must strengthen the pathway into apprenticeship programs and help organizations – from academic institutions to industry – form and sustain viable training pathways for workers. We look forward to learning more about Governor Shapiro’s plans to make Pennsylvania’s workforce the strongest in the nation and how apprenticeships play a role in this effort.”

For more information on the Shapiro Administration’s work to create economic opportunity for all, visit here. For more information on the Department of Labor & Industry’s apprenticeship training programs, visit here.

