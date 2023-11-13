ancora Software Named Epicor's ISV Partner of the Year for Outstanding Innovation and Customer Value for AP Automation
ancora Software has been named Epicor's ISV Partner of the Year for its exceptional innovation and customer value in the field of accounts payable automation.
We are honored to receive Epicor's ISV Partner of the Year award, a recognition that validates our commitment to simplifying data capture and driving innovation in the industry.”SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ancora Software, a pioneer in advanced data capture solutions, proudly announces that it has been honored as Epicor's ISV Partner of the Year. This prestigious award recognizes ancora's commitment to delivering streamlined, advanced data capture solutions that redefine industry standards. In a departure from traditionally complex software, ancora's solution is celebrated for its simplicity in configuration, implementation, and support, enabling businesses to exceed customer expectations while fostering innovation and growth.
— Noel Flynn, CEO at ancora Software
The successful implementation of ancora's accounts payable automation solution across hundreds of Epicor customers has yielded remarkable results. Through the automation of invoice processing leveraging patented Unassisted and Assisted Machine Learning algorithms, ancora has significantly reduced the time and effort required for invoice identification, invoice separation and manual data entry with a labor savings of up to 85%. This allows accounts payable staff to focus on more value-added tasks. The accuracy of data extraction has virtually eliminated costly errors associated with manual entry.
Epicor's ISV Partner of the Year is the pinnacle of recognition for partners who demonstrate outstanding innovation, dedication, and impact on the industry. ancora Software's receipt of this esteemed award underscores its position as a leader in providing cutting-edge solutions that align with Epicor's commitment to excellence.
ancora Software's advanced data capture solution stands out in a crowded field by providing businesses with a user-friendly alternative to traditionally complex software. The ease of configuration, implementation, and support ensures that customers experience a seamless integration process, allowing them to focus on strategic initiatives and business growth.
In a testament to ancora's forward-thinking approach, an impressive 70% of new business is now in the cloud. This statistic underscores ancora's commitment to staying at the forefront of technological trends, providing customers with scalable and flexible solutions that meet the demands of a dynamic business landscape.
ancora Software's global support for Epicor and its customers has been a key factor in the success of their partnership. The continued growth in Annual Recurring Revenue further reinforces the ongoing demand for Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) solutions in the marketplace. ancora's dedication to providing global support ensures that businesses around the world can benefit from their innovative solutions.
About ancora Software
ancora Software, Inc. is an innovative provider of Intelligent Document Processing solutions, including Intelligent Document Classification and Advanced Data Capture. ancora Software's patented artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies help organizations eliminate costly manual steps in their business processes such as document classification, document analysis, manual data entry, and manual filing. Organizations using ancora achieve faster and less expensive business process automation and better controls over their mission-critical information. Headquartered in San Diego, CA, ancora Software maintains sales and support operations throughout North America and in the United Kingdom.
For more on ancora Software, Inc. visit http://www.ancorasoftware.com
