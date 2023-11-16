Brooklyn's Garden Acupuncture Shares Research: Ovarian Response Improved
Park Slope Brooklyn's Garden Acupuncture Shares How To Improve Ovarian Response
Their approach is to see the body as a map, with your symptoms leading them back to the root of the problem…They treat you as a whole being. ”BROOKLYN, NY, USA, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We will share a study for the evaluation of fertility for women undergoing IVF and their improvement for ovarian response health. For the full link of the research see below:
Acupuncture is believed to improve ovarian reserve and reproductive outcomes in women undergoing in vitro fertilization (IVF). This study was conducted to evaluate the effect of network-optimized acupuncture followed by IVF on the oocyte yield in women showing a poor ovarian response.
[This simply explains that research hypothesis believes that it is worthy to investigate the potential value of acupuncture in combination of IVF on the overall effect of women who have shown a poor response to IVF medication already.]
This study was an exploratory randomized controlled trial conducted from June 2017 to January 2020 at the Pusan National University Hospital. Women diagnosed with poor ovarian response were enrolled and randomly divided into two groups: IVF alone and Ac + IVF groups (16 acupuncture sessions before IVF treatment).
[The study was completed over 4 years at Pusan National University Hospital; located in South Korea. The women were divided into 2 groups. Group A received IVF alone, while Group B received 16 acupuncture treatments prior to starting their IVF regiment. At Garden Acupuncture we provide acupuncture, Chinese Herbal Medicine (CHM), Ozone Ovarian Rejuvenation (OOR), and nutritional counseling and monitoring to support women going through IVF, IUI, and HRT treatments.]
Eight acupoints with high degree centrality ... were selected using network analysis. Among the participants, compared with the IVF treatment alone, the acupuncture + IVF treatment significantly increased the number of retrieved mature oocytes in women aged more than 37 years and in those undergoing more than one controlled ovarian hyper-stimulation cycle.
[The study clearly shows that the women who received those 16 acupuncture treatments had a better response of mature eggs compared to those women who only received IVF. This was true for women that are over 37 years and/or those who have already completed one round of IVF/HRT. At Garden Acupuncture we believe the reason why women respond better with acupuncture is because of the opportunity to both “build blood” and “move blood” to the pelvic cavity. When women can increase Red Blood Cells (RBCs) their bodies respond. This is because RBCs are the cells that provide energy and oxygen to the body. With improved RBC growth women can respond better to their IVF protocols. There is also belief that treating women with acupuncture prior to IVF (especially) those who have already undergone IVF allows their hormone panel an opportunity to re-calibrate and de-stress – making them more responsive to their hormone protocols.]
The negative correlation between the number of retrieved mature oocytes and consecutive controlled ovarian hyper-stimulation cycles was not observed in the Ac + IVF group irrespective of the maternal age. These findings suggest that physicians can consider acupuncture for the treatment of women with poor ovarian response and aged > 37 years or undergoing multiple IVF cycles.
[The study clearly shows that women who are 37 or older and/or who have undergone more than one IVF cycle would benefit from the addition of acupuncture to their overall reproductive care.]
At Garden Acupuncture, whenever possible, we prefer to treat women for 3 months prior to them starting their IVF procedure. This allows their body time to respond to the natural medicine provided in the clinic and give them opportunity, space, and emotional health they need before moving forward with another IVF round.
