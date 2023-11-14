ArtVersion Digital Design Agency Lands the 13th Annual Lovie Awards Shortlist
The 13th Annual Lovie Awards named ArtVersion a finalist on their shortlist awards for their website redesign for Legat Architects.
As times have changed, we have evolved, and the new website is helping us become who we want to be in the near and far future.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chicago’s digital design agency ArtVersion was shortlisted for the 13th Annual Lovie Awards—recognizing their collaboration with Legat Architects for their website redesign.
— Legat’s Director of Marketing and Business Development, Jody Boyce
This achievement came shortly after receiving an impressive litany of over 17 total recognitions throughout the 2023 design award season. From MUSE to w3 and Davey Awards to Vega, the Lovie Shortlist was yet another win for both the ArtVersion and Legat team. The celebratory shortlist achievement earned them a coveted position in the Corporate Communications—Web and Mobile Site category.
The website was redesigned after the Legat Architects team decided to modernize their digital presence with an intuitive, dynamic, and highly accessible website. ArtVersion overhauled the existing website and transitioned it into a more user-centric site with purposeful user journeys, an emphasis on the user experience, and showcasing the architect team’s projects in an intuitive, immersive way.
Legat’s Director of Marketing and Business Development, Jody Boyce stated, “The commitment to enhancing our communities is part of who we are as a firm and that will never change. As times have changed, we have evolved, and the new website is helping us become who we want to be in the near and far future.”
The honor that came with the shortlist mention was significant, as only 17% of submissions were awarded with the prestigious distinction. Additionally, ArtVersion distinguished itself in a competitive pool of 1,200 entries from 30 countries, earning a place on the shortlist for this project. Every submission is evaluated by content, visual design, functionality, interactivity, overall experience, and structure and navigation, and the high scores of these criteria put together secured the team’s spot on the list.
The Lovie Awards are renowned accolades that honor exceptional achievements in the digital realm, spanning culture, technology, and business. They aim to promote a more innovative and creative global internet landscape. The awards are evaluated by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS), a renowned group that also judges the Webby Awards, further emphasizing their significance.
ArtVersion Designer Kristy Diaz added, “We’re very honored by this achievement. The visual story told on the Legat project was so important. We wanted to capture their amazing architectural work while adding refreshed visual interest in a way that felt authentic to Legat. That, tied in with usability, accessibility, and user experience, was the driving factor for this project.”
About ArtVersion
ArtVersion Agency is a Chicago-based independent creative agency committed to delivering innovative web design, UX design, graphic design, branding strategy, and digital marketing solutions. With a dedicated team of experienced designers and strategists, ArtVersion guides brands through the complexities of the digital landscape, ensuring businesses of all sizes have the resources and tools to thrive in the digital world. To learn more, visit ArtVersion.com.
Cristina Chaidez
ArtVersion
+1 312-690-7000
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram