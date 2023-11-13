Frictionless: New Software Streamlines B2B Growth Planning and Strategy
Frictionless is the culmination of two decades of methodologies to execute smarter, more strategic growth. Our platform democratizes strategic planning for each user.”CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In today's fast-paced business world, strategic planning is crucial for the success of any B2B professional. However, the traditional methods of creating a strategy can be time-consuming and complex, often leading to inefficiencies and missed opportunities. That's why Frictionless, a new AI-powered software solution, is changing the game for growth-minded B2B professionals.
— Andy Halko, Frictionless Founder
Frictionless is a comprehensive software solution that uses artificial intelligence and integrated planning tools to simplify all aspects of strategic planning. From identifying target audiences to seamlessly integrating strategies, this innovative software streamlines the entire process. With Frictionless, B2B professionals can now focus on executing their strategies rather than getting bogged down in the planning stage.
"Frictionless is the culmination of two decades of crafting methodologies to build and execute smarter, more strategic growth," said Andy Halko, CEO & Founder of Frictionless. "By developing these systems into an online platform and integrating AI, we have put the power of strategic planning into the hands of every Frictionless user."
With Frictionless, growth professionals can:
- Create target audiences and identify persona attributes
- Write compelling messaging aligned with their brand voice
- Build campaign strategy playbooks custom tactics
- Manage their strategy in one integrated tool
Frictionless is built on decades of experience and expertise in building effective growth strategies. Designed to democratize strategic growth planning, it provides users with virtual workshops and resources in addition to strategic planning tools.
Additionally, Frictionless offers integrated planning tools that allow for seamless collaboration and communication among team members. This eliminates the need for multiple software and tools, making the planning process more efficient and effective. With Frictionless, B2B professionals can now create and execute strategies with ease, giving them a competitive edge in the market.
About Frictionless
Frictionless is a product from Insivia, a strategic consultancy and marketing agency focused on working with SaaS & technology companies. With its global reach and dedication to building smarter strategies, Insivia has become a trusted partner for businesses seeking innovative marketing solutions. For more information about Frictionless, visit www.frictionlesshq.com.
