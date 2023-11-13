New Gutter Guards Guide Offers Key Advice on How to Buy and Install Gutter Guards
Guide helps homeowners choose the best gutter protection for their homeUNITED STATES, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gutter guards are a smart home improvement for homeowners looking to protect their house and property from costly water damage, according to gutter installation experts. Installing gutter guards can also save homeowners significant time by minimizing gutter cleaning and maintenance. Gutter Guards Guide offers consumers important advice on how to install and buy gutter guards.
Gutter guards act as a barrier, preventing leaves, pine needles and debris from entering gutters and causing clogs that can lead to overflowing gutters. By keeping gutters clear, gutter guards prevent water damage to fascia, soffits, exterior walls, basements and foundations. Guards also help prevent ice dams, rust, corrosion and pest infestations by reducing standing water in gutters.
For homeowners in fire-prone areas, gutter guards provide an extra layer of protection by blocking flammable debris from collecting in gutters. This prevents embers that land on the roof from igniting leaves and spreading fire to the home.
While no gutter guard completely eliminates maintenance, experts recommend cleaning gutter-guarded gutters at least once every two years. This is far less frequent than the two to four annual cleanings needed for unprotected gutters. Properly installed aluminum and stainless-steel micro-mesh gutter guards can last over 15 years.
"Gutter cleaning is one of the most dangerous and time-consuming homeowner tasks," said a spokesperson for Gutter Guards Guide. "Investing in gutter guards is like hiring a part-time maintenance worker who cleans your gutters for you."
With gutter guards installed, homeowners spend less time on ladders clearing gutters. Guards also protect homeowners from slipping on wet ladders or injuring themselves with gutter cleaning tools.
For homeowners unsure about how to install gutter guards this fall, Gutter Guards Guide recommends considering factors like climate, roof style and guard materials. Avoid cheap, plastic gutter guards that bend and break easily. Top options are durable aluminum and stainless-steel micro-mesh.
###
Media Relations
Gutter Guards Guide
email us here