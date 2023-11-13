Adam Nelson Receives Prestigious MarCom 2023 Career Achievement Award
Celebrating a Quarter Century of Creativity: Workhouse Founder Honored for 25 Years of Industry Excellence
I like to fight. In the grand Colosseum where ideas clash like titans, in the tussle of thoughts & theories, the realm where words & wit struggle to tell the story — that's the kind of rumble I relish”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The MarCom Awards, globally recognized for excellence in marketing and communication, has honored Adam Nelson, Founder & CEO of Workhouse, with the prestigious 2023 Career Achievement Award. This esteemed accolade acknowledges his creative journey and Workhouse's 25th anniversary, underscoring unparalleled contributions to the communications industry.
— Adam Nelson, Founder & CEO, Workhouse
“I like to fight. In the grand Colosseum where ideas clash like titans, in the tussle of thoughts and theories, in the realm where words and wit struggle to tell the story — that’s the kind of rumble I relish,” said Workhouse, CEO Adam Nelson. “I am truly humbled to receive the 2023 MarCom accolade for Public Relations Career Achievement, and after 25 years of founding Workhouse, feel very fortunate to still be able to fight for something. Especially in this age where long-standing careers don’t mean much anymore. Every fighter knows persistence and pursuit are where true valor lies.“
In 2023, the MarCom Awards received over 6,500 submissions from professionals in the United States, Canada, and 43 other countries. This annual competition serves as a showcase for outstanding achievements in marketing and communication, spanning from conceptualization and direction to the design and production of promotional materials. Participants include corporate marketing teams, advertising agencies, public relations firms, design studios, production companies, and independent freelancers. MarCom's panel of judges, comprised of industry experts, meticulously selects entities and individuals whose work sets a gold standard for the industry.
Adam Nelson's extensive career spans three decades, marked by unwavering creativity in media and storytelling. Known for his inventive thinking, his path from publicist to the helm of the award-winning agency, Workhouse, serves as a testament to his dedication to the field.
In gratitude, Nelson shared, "This year, Workhouse celebrates 25 years of being promotional provocateurs. I can't imagine a better way to honor this milestone – a heartfelt one for me personally and professionally – than to hold this inconceivable award from MarCom, an organization whose work and influence I've long admired.”
Over more than 30 years as a communications professional, Nelson's legacy has shown through his collaborations with iconic entertainment clients, as well as renowned luxury brands and impactful nonprofits. His creative prowess consistently shapes compelling narratives, earning him prestigious recognition and cementing his reputation as a marketing trailblazer who adeptly guides brands in effectively conveying their stories. As the CEO of Workhouse, and as a fractional creative consultant for THE BOARD, Nelson provides forward-thinking public relations, innovative social media strategies, brand promotion, creative consulting, and visionary experiential services across entertainment, culture, fashion, and lifestyle sectors.
Recognized for his originality and hands-on approach, Nelson's leadership has garnered numerous accolades, including the Netty Lifetime Achievement award bestowed upon the agency this year. His outstanding creativity has earned him the U.S. Commerce Association New York Award, the National Congressional Committee's National Leadership Award, Honorary Chairmanship of the Business Advisory Council, and the Clutch Leadership Award. His achievements also extend to selection by the International Who's Who of Executives and his induction into the New York Business Hall of Fame.
Before founding Workhouse, Nelson served as a senior publicist at Jason Weinberg & Associates, representing a cavalcade of celebrity clients. His career highlights include roles as the inaugural Communications Director for the Asbury Park Boardwalk, inaugural Publicity Director for Irving Plaza concert hall, Co-Founder and Executive Director of House of Independents, and senior publicist at the Peggy Siegal Company. Holding a BFA from the University of the Arts and certificate degrees from Yale and Oxford Universities, Nelson's unwavering commitment and relentless pursuit of excellence are undeniable.
Throughout his distinguished career, Nelson has meticulously cultivated an unparalleled body of award-winning work, solidifying his position as a creative force behind the sustained achievements of established and emerging global brands and businesses. The 2023 MarCom Award for Career Achievement serves to honor Adam Nelson's enduring influence on the industry and his dedication to pioneering new paths forward.
About WORKHOUSE
Workhouse is one of the country’s leading public relations and integrated creative agencies. Celebrating 25 years of service this year, the agency provides forward-thinking public relations, social media, brand promotion, creative consulting and, modern-day marketing. Clients have included The Rolling Stones, The Charlie Chaplin Estate, Hugh Jackman, Francis Ford Coppola, Lou Reed, Matthew Modine, David LaChapelle, The Anthony Quinn Estate, CBGB, Max’s Kansas City, Interview Magazine, Galleries Lafayette, Porsche, Ford Motor Company, UnitedMasters, Virgin, Jazz at Lincoln Center, International Emmy Awards, Assouline Editions, Rizzoli International Publications, Moose Knuckles, Tony Shafrazi Gallery, Chase Contemporary, Versace, and Avroko. Workhouse offers untraditional services across a broad spectrum of entertainment, culture, fashion, and lifestyle spheres. Visit http://www.workhousepr.com
Read:
Los Angeles Magazine: "How Adam Nelson Became the Class Clown of Creative Communications” (July, 2023)
https://lamag.com/contributor-content/how-adam-nelson-became-the-class-clown-of-creative-communications
About MARCOM
MarCom Awards honors excellence in marketing and communication while recognizing the creativity, hard work, and generosity of industry professionals. Since its inception in 2004, MarCom has evolved into one of the largest, most respected creative competitions in the world. Each year about 6,500 print and digital entries are submitted from dozens of countries. MarCom is administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP). The international organization, founded in 1995, consists of several thousand marketing, communication, advertising, public relations, digital, and web professionals. AMCP administers recognition programs, provides judges, and rewards outstanding achievement and service to the community. Entrants are not charged entry fees for work they create pro bono for nonprofits. In the past few years alone, AMCP has contributed more than $250,000 to charitable causes. The MarCom statuette has long been a majestic symbol of marketing and communication achievement. The custom-designed, hand-tooled MarCom graces the trophy cases of some of the top business and communication firms in the world. The iconic statuette is crafted by Society Awards, makers of the Golden Globes, Emmys, CLIOS, MTV, Academy of Country Music, YouTube Play Button, and American Music Awards. Visit, https://marcomawards.com
Kat Carlson
WORKHOUSE
+1 212-645-8006
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram