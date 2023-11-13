A Clone in the Oval Office: Fictional Story Tackles Society’s Moral Decline Through Compelling Allegory

Bible scholar David S. Heeren tackles the topic of the apparent decline in morality plaguing the nation in his latest book. David S. Heeren, Bible scholar and author of The Coming.

Bible scholar David S. Heeren aims to reassure readers and encourage them to stand firm and be anxious about nothing — not even tribulation.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How had he gotten himself into such a mess? Charles Morgen knew the answer to his own rhetorical question, but that didn't make him feel any better about the situation. He had followed what he believed to be guidance from God, and now here he was, on a street in New York City, anticipating a face-to face confrontation with the most evil man in the world. But this involved one dubious presumption: that the opponent was indeed an actual man.

In The Coming: Footpath to the End of the Age, from Bible scholar David S. Heeren, preacher Charles Morgen, after serving one term as president of the United States, is troubled by the evil brewing in the White House under a menacing new president who at times seems not even human.

Morgen decides to confront the new commander in chief, who goes by the moniker President Adam, in New York City, where anti-Christian forces working for the president have established a home base for turning the U.S.A. into an impoverished socialist land. Morgen and his wife embark on the overwhelming journey — spanning more than a thousand miles — which must be made on foot because the Morgens' car is recognizable to thugs working for the new president.

“Half of the book is about the Morgens' adventures while making the long walk,” Heeren explained. “The conclusion of the book features a scene in which Morgen faces the new president head-on. By this time, it has become clear that persecution of the Morgens and other Christians is high on the list of plans for the new administration.”

Is the new president a human being or a clone embodying the same inherent mistakes that were made during the cloning of Dolly the sheep?

The Coming’s epic conclusion holds the answer, with scenes that might have been lifted directly from the book of Revelation.

About the Author

David S. Heeren is an award-winning journalist and author of 19 books. A personal prayer identical to that of Isaiah (Is. 6:8) led him to change his career emphasis from sports writing to Christian writing in 2007. Since that time, he has published 10 books with Christian themes, five of which deal with biblical end-time prophecy. His book, The High Sign, which identifies the most likely sign of Jesus’ Second Coming, received a double-four-star (perfect) rating from the Online Book Club — the highest rating awarded by the club. The Coming is the powerful conclusion to the story that began in Heeren’s previous book, Year of Our Lord.

The Coming: Footpath to the End of the Age

Publisher: URLink Print & Media, LLC

ISBN-10: ‎ 1684862310

ISBN-13: ‎ 978-1684862313

