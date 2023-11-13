Sublime Cosmetics Launches Nutrilogy 5 Skincare Line
Nutrilogy 5 brings a unique blend of vitamins to nourish, hydrate, and revitalize the skin deeplyMOROCCO, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sublime Cosmetics, the pioneering, science-backed, result-oriented, and nutrition-inspired African skincare brand, announces today the launch of its Nutrilogy 5 skincare product line.
This November, Sublime Cosmetics introduces Nutrilogy 5, marking a significant milestone for the brand in its mission to provide professional and inclusive skincare solutions to a diverse customer base.
Nutrilogy 5 brings a unique blend of vitamins to nourish, hydrate, and revitalize the skin deeply. This formula delivers essential nutrients, antioxidants, and hydration to promote healthy and radiant skin. The line launches with the Multivitamin Cleanser, the Multivitamin Cream, the Multivitamin Daily UV Shield SPF50, and the Multivitamin Serum.
Nutrilogy 5 is not just a skincare line; it's a testament to Sublime Cosmetics' commitment to catering to a wide range of skin tones, from ethnic dark-colored skin to very light skin. Inspired by the nutrition industry, Sublime Cosmetics has patented a complex that allows the delivery of essential nutrients directly to the skin. This technology ensures that the products are not only effective but also suitable for a global audience.
The founder and visionary behind Sublime Cosmetics, Mohamed El Hjouji, shared his excitement about Nutrilogy 5, saying, "At Sublime Cosmetics, we believe in providing the best science-backed products to customers, using cutting-edge technology. Our focus is on delivering professional, result-oriented skincare that caters to a diverse range of skin tones. With Nutrilogy 5, we aim to set new standards in the skincare industry and contribute to a more inclusive approach to beauty.”
Since its establishment, Sublime Cosmetics has been at the forefront of scientific advancements in skincare. With a dedicated lab based in Morocco, Sublime Cosmetics is focused on delivering highly hydrating, nourishing, and skin barrier-protecting products.
To experience the revolution in skincare, visit www.sublime-cosmetics.com.
About Sublime Cosmetics
Founded in 2023 by Mohamed El Hjouji, Sublime Cosmetics is a pioneering African skincare brand with a mission to provide science-backed, result-oriented, and nutrition-inspired skincare solutions.
