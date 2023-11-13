George Burciaga Receives the Global Governance and Economy Award at Smart City Expo World Congress 2023
The Smart City Expo World Congress is a crucial platform for global collaboration, where technology and governance unite to enable mayors to share transformative ideas for urban futures."”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The U.S. Roundtable, LLC, a leader in blending technological innovation with transformative urban policy, proudly announces that its Managing Partner, George Burciaga, has been awarded the Global Governance and Economy Award at the Smart City Expo World Congress 2023. This significant event, held in Barcelona, Spain, on November 8th, 2023, gathered over 25,300 attendees and 1,106 exhibitors from more than 800 cities across 140 countries.
The congress, a hub for global urban innovation, evaluated over 400 applications in 10 categories, highlighting extensive international representation. George Burciaga, representing the United States, was recognized for his exceptional work in "Building Our Future Cities Together," receiving the award from Jeff Merritt, Head of Urban Transformation at the World Economic Forum.
Building Our Future Cities Together
The U.S. Roundtable's flagship event, "Building Our Future Cities Together," held at the U.S. Pavilion on November 8th, featured prominent U.S. mayors discussing vital urban issues, including Artificial Intelligence in public safety and intelligent infrastructure. The event also hosted panels such as "Global Cities, Local Action: The Future of Infrastructure for Good" and "Local Government and Industry: Building Resilient Cities Together."
George Burciaga commented, "The Smart City Expo World Congress is a crucial platform for global collaboration, where technology and governance unite to enable mayors to share transformative ideas for urban futures."
U.S. Representation and Global Awards
The United States demonstrated a strong presence with esteemed leaders such as Mayor Patterson-Howard of Mount Vernon, NY, who is also the President of the African American Mayors Association, Mayor Vince Williams of Union City, GA, Mayor Victoria Woodards of Tacoma, WA, the Honorable Michael Hancock, former Mayor of Denver, CO, Mayor Farrah Khan of Irvine, CA, Mayor Melissa Blaustein of Sausalito, CA, Councilmember Bob Blumenfield of Los Angeles, CA, Mr. John Roberson of Chicago, and Executive Director Miguel Sangalang of Los Angeles, CA, among other distinguished leaders. Additionally, special virtual appearances were made by Mayor Aftab Pureval of Cincinnati, OH, Mayor Brandon Johnson of Chicago, IL, and Mayor Francis Suarez of Miami, FL.
2023 World Smart City Awards: Recognition Outline
The 2023 World Smart City Awards recognized global leaders across various categories. The City Award was bestowed upon the City of Curitiba, Brazil, while Anna Lisa Boni and Claudio Orrego were honored with the Leadership Award. The Innovation Award was awarded to both the Laboratorio de Innovación Pública de Bogotá-iBO in Colombia and Tetratinu Limited in Lagos, Nigeria. The Konya Metropolitan Municipality in Turkey received the Tomorrow.Mobility Award, and the City of Breda in the Netherlands was celebrated with the Living & Inclusion Award. The Infrastructure & Building Award was given to Saudi Aramco for Dhahran Smart City. Bordeaux Métropole secured the Energy and Environment Award, the City of Tampere was recognized in the Enabling Tech category, and the Safety & Security Award went to the Gangnam-gu Office in the Republic of Korea. These distinguished winners set a high standard for excellence in smart city initiatives, contributing significantly to urban development worldwide.
About the U.S. Roundtable, LLC
The U.S. Roundtable, LLC, is committed to driving digital transformation in cities, focusing on underserved communities with a human-centric approach. Collaborating with over 350 U.S. mayors and engaging more than 50,000 city leaders and technologists, the Roundtable has fostered significant advancements in public safety, broadband accessibility, and energy efficiency. Under George Burciaga's leadership, and with special advisors such as the Honorable Steve Benjamin and former mayors Michael Hancock, Adrian Perkins, and Hardy Davis, the Roundtable has supported over $2.5 billion in American urban initiatives.
About Elevate Cities, LLC - Elevate Cities, LLC, a subsidiary of the U.S. Roundtable, provides pro bono advice to mayors and cities on implementing innovative technologies, reimagining conventional processes with futuristic governmental technologies.
Our Impact - Our approach transforms urban living through intelligent frameworks, applying the LEAN methodology and an efficiency model centered around people's needs, enhancing citizen engagement, intelligent infrastructure, and advanced city services.
Building Our Future Cities Together | A.I. and New Technologies