cellhelmet Offers 50% Off Sitewide and Doorbuster Sales Up to 70% Off

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- cellhelmet is currently offering significant discounts as part of its Black Friday promotion, available on their website throughout the Thanksgiving weekend at https://www.cellhelmet.com/pages/black-friday-gift-guide. The sale includes a sitewide 50% discount, with doorbuster sales offering up to 70% off.

The product range at cellhelmet encompasses a variety of mobile accessories suitable for different devices. The selection includes phone cases that are both durable and stylish, catering to users with devices ranging from the latest iPhone 15 to older models like the iPhone SE and 6. The options include MagSafe choices such as the redesigned Shock-Absorbent Fortitude Series and the sleek Magnitude Series, available in various colors and designs. Additionally, the Case Collective offers limited edition cases designed by the cellhelmet creative team, all of which are currently available at a 50% discount.

For those not in search of a phone case, cellhelmet provides Liquid Glass and Tempered Glass Screen Protectors at a 50% discount. These protectors are designed to prevent micro scratches on device screens, ensuring they remain in pristine condition throughout the year.

Powerful accessories for the holiday season, such as Wall Chargers, Cables, Power Banks, and even the Fast Charging Wireless 3-in-1 Charging Station are also available at a 50% discount. Premium Power Delivery charging options can quickly charge devices, reaching up to 70% battery capacity in just 30 minutes. These Fast Wireless Charging Solutions make charging at home or on the go convenient.

Tech enthusiasts can find MagSafe accessories up to 70% off, making them an ideal gift for individuals with the latest iPhone 15 or other MagSafe-enabled models. Some options include the magnetic Snap Ring and Mobile Wallet, suitable for placement under the tree or as stocking stuffers.

Doorbuster Deals -

MagSafe® Wallets - 70% off

MagSafe® Snap Rings - 70% off

MagSafe® 5k Power Banks - 70% off

Phone Accessories - Up to 70% off

Phone Cases - 50% off

Screen Protectors - 50% off

Chargers and Cables - 50% off

Wireless Charging - up to 70% off

About cellhelmet -

As Seen on Shark Tank, cellhelmet is a pioneering phone case and accessory manufacturer dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions that address the evolving needs of smartphone users. With a team of industry experts and a relentless commitment to innovation, cellhelmet has established itself as a trusted leader in the field, consistently pushing boundaries and shaping the future of phone protection.

Explore more Black Friday Savings with cellhelmet’s Gift Guide at https://www.cellhelmet.com/pages/black-friday-gift-guide.

