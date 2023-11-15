Zil Money Corporation Celebrates the Success of Hackathon 2023

MANJERI, KERALA, INDIA, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In celebrating innovation and entrepreneurial talent, Zil Money Corporation, in collaboration with Malayala Manorama, sets a remarkable success of Zilckathon 2023. The tech talent hunt program, aimed at identifying and nurturing entrepreneurial potential in Malappuram, was a resounding success.

Sabeer Nelli, the CEO and founder of Zil Money Corporation, took a moment to commend his team for their relentless efforts in organizing and executing this hackathon event. "Their hard work, creativity, and commitment played a pivotal role in making this event a resounding success," Sabeer stated.

The event provided an exceptional platform for participants to showcase their skills, learn from industry experts, and make a tangible impact on society. The competition spanned various domains, including healthcare, education, sustainability, and fintech, allowing participants to delve into areas they were passionate about. It provided a unique opportunity for participants to turn their innovative tech ideas into reality by crafting solutions to real-world problems within these domains.

The top prize was awarded to the students of Sullamussalam Science College - Areekode, represented by Samshar, Shamil, Shajayath, Ramzy, and Hisham, for their project 'Portable Defence Against Aggressive Animals.'

Sabeer Nelli virtually addressed the enthusiastic crowd from the US at the Zil Money Campus in Manjeri. The event also witnessed the presence of distinguished personalities, including Saheer Nelliparamban (Co-Founder - Zil Money), Antony John (Manorama Coordinating Editor), Advocate UA Latheef MLA, P Habeeb Rahman (Assistant Commandant Malabar Special Police), R Dinesh (General Manager - District Industries Centre), Municipal Chairperson - VM Subaida, RK Malayath (Magician, Mind designer, and Hypnotist), Shahid KP (Co-Founder and CEO - Koderfin), Monica James (Zil Money US), and Zafeera Shakil (Mentor - Zil Money).

The power of networking played a pivotal role in Zil Money's Hackathon, allowing like-minded individuals to connect and fostering a sense of community among tech enthusiasts. The exciting prizes, including cash rewards and tech gadgets, added excitement and competition to the event.

Zilckathon 2023 has undoubtedly set a high standard for innovation and community building in the tech industry. With the visionary leadership of Sabeer Nelli and his dedicated team, the event promises to continue inspiring and connecting tech enthusiasts for years to come.