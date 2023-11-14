ZilBank Celebrates Success of Zil Money's Hackathon 2023

MANJERI, KERALA, INDIA, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZilBank, the sister company of Zil Money, celebrated the resounding success of Zil Money's Hackathon 2023, a tech talent hunt program jointly organized by Zil Money Corporation and Malayala Manorama. Sabeer Nelli, CEO and Founder of Zil Money Corporation commended his dedicated team and expressed his pride in the event's achievements.

Zil Money's Hackathon 2023, a brainchild of Sabeer Nelli, aimed to spot entrepreneurial talent in Malappuram while fostering innovation and problem-solving. The event attracted tech enthusiasts from various domains, encouraging them to turn their tech ideas into reality by crafting innovative solutions to real-world problems.

Sabeer Nelli addressed the hackathon virtually from the US to the Zil Money Campus in Manjeri. He expressed his appreciation for his team's hard work and dedication, which played a pivotal role in making the event a remarkable success. He highlighted the importance of innovation in driving progress and making a lasting impact, underlining that Zilckathon provided a platform for creative minds to shine.

The top prize was awarded to the students of Sullamussalam Science College in Areekode, represented by Samshar, Shamil, Shajayath, Ramzy, and Hisham, for their project 'Portable Defense Against Aggressive Animals.'

Notable figures at the event included Saheer Nelliparamban, Co-Founder of Zil Money; Antony John, Malayala Manorama Coordinating Editor; Advocate UA Latheef MLA; P Habeeb Rahman, Assistant Commandant Malabar Special Police; R Dinesh, General Manager of District Industries Centre; Municipal Chairperson VM Subaida; RK Malayath, Magician, Mind Designer, and Hypnotist; Shahid KP, CEO of Koderfin; Monica James from Zil Money US; and Zafeera Shakil, Mentor at Zil Money.

The event also emphasized the power of networking, fostering a sense of community among tech enthusiasts. In addition to their passion for technology, participants were motivated by exciting prizes, including cash rewards and tech gadgets, adding excitement and competition to the event.

Zilckathon 2023 has set a high standard for innovation and community building in the tech industry. With Sabeer Nelli's visionary leadership and dedicated team, the event promises to continue inspiring and connecting tech enthusiasts for years.