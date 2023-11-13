PHC Corporation Announces that Indonesia-based Life Science Equipment Subsidiary Established in March by PHC Group Will Begin Full-scale Operations

Tokyo--(ANTARA/Business Wire)-- PHC Corporation’s Biomedical Division (headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo, President: Nobuaki Nakamura, hereafter Biomedical Division), provider of PHCbi-branded products including ultra-low temperature freezers and CO2 incubators, announced today that a new subsidiary in Indonesia established in March for sales and servicing of equipment including area in life science has today commenced business activities, after completing relevant requirements such as securing a distribution license for medical devices. The company, PT PHC Sales Indonesia (hereafter PHCSI), a subsidiary of SciMed (Asia) Pte Ltd (headquarters: Singapore, hereafter SciMed) which is in turn wholly owned by PHC Holdings Corporation (hereafter PHCHD), will further reinforce the foundation and facilitate growth of the Biomedical Division’s life science business in Indonesia.





The life science equipment market for the Asia Pacific region is poised for solid growth, reflecting an increase in R&D investment for biopharmaceuticals and growth in new medical institutions. Particularly in Indonesia, where the national health insurance system supports the world’s fourth-largest population of approx. 279 million*1, high market growth is forecast for the future due to a rise in lifestyle-related diseases such as diabetes and cancer as well as consumer demand for improved medical services.





The Biomedical Division, through fellow PHCHD subsidiary SciMed in Singapore, is already conducting sales and service for life science equipment in Southeast Asia, India and Oceania. PT PHC Indonesia (hereafter PHCI), a manufacturing subsidiary of PHCHD, also operates in the region as a secondary manufacturing base after Japan to respond to global demand for high-quality products such as biomedical freezers, pharmaceutical refrigerators, and CO2 incubators.





Now the establishment of PHCSI will allow the Biomedical Division to create a sales and service platform in Indonesia, reaching potential new customers and expanding its distributor network while strengthening customer service. By closely monitoring this market, the Biomedical Division will be better positioned to fulfill customer needs, develop new business opportunities in Indonesia, and accelerate business growth by utilizing its high manufacturing capabilities to deliver high-quality products.





Nobuaki Nakamura, President, Representative Director of PHC Corporation and Director of the Biomedical Division said, “I am pleased that our new company in Indonesia has started full-scale operations today. In order to reinforce the Biomedical Division’s life science business foundations in Southeast Asia with high market growth potential, we’ve put our best efforts into establishing a new sales company fully prepared for business launch in Indonesia, following our 100% ownership acquisition of SciMed*2 this past June. In the coming years, PHCSI along with SciMed will be well-positioned to function as an important operating location in Asia for PHC Group and further expand existing business in Indonesia and promote full-scale entry into advanced medical treatments such as cell and gene therapies. And with PHC Group’s cross-business synergies, we will contribute to further business growth and empower researchers to develop advanced therapies to help build a future of better healthcare.”





Overview of PT PHC Sales Indonesia

Company Name: PT PHC Sales Indonesia

Business: Sales and servicing support of equipment including area in life science

Established: March 3, 2023

Address: Jakarta, Indonesia

Representative: Sachihiko Kataoka

Capital: 10 Billion IDR (Approx. 95 million JPY) *3





(*3) Calculated with 1IDR = 0.0095JPY





About Biomedical Division of PHC Corporation





Established in 1969, PHC Corporation is a Japanese subsidiary of PHC Holdings Corporation (TOKYO: 6523), a global healthcare company that develops, manufactures, sells and services solutions across diabetes management, healthcare solutions, life sciences and diagnostics. The Biomedical Division supports the life sciences industry helping scientists and researchers in around 110 countries and regions through its laboratory equipment and services including PHCbi branded CO2 incubators and ultra-low temperature freezers.





About PHC Holdings Corporation





PHC Holdings Corporation (TOKYO: 6523) is a global healthcare company with a mission of contributing to the health of society through healthcare solutions that have a positive impact and improve the lives of people. Its subsidiaries include PHC Corporation, Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG, Epredia Holdings Ltd., LSI Medience Corporation, Wemex Corporation, and Mediford Corporation. Together, these companies develop, manufacture, sell and service solutions across diabetes management, healthcare solutions, diagnostics and life sciences. The consolidated net sales in FY2022 were JPY 356.4 billion with global distribution of products and services in more than 125 countries and regions. PHC Group is a collective term referring to PHC Holdings Corporation and its subsidiaries.





About SciMed (Asia) Pte Ltd





SciMed (Asia) Pte Ltd, headquartered in Singapore, is an established and leading provider of products and services for biomedical, life sciences, healthcare, drug discovery, pharmaceutical, laboratories, industrial tests, and agricultural markets. SciMed has become the wholly owned subsidiary of PHC Holdings Corporation in 2023, advancing sales and marketing in life sciences business across Southeast Asia, India, and Oceania.









