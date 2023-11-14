Microsoft Professionals Advocate AI-Based Solutions for Software Training and Onboarding
Recognizing the pressing need for a paradigm shift in software training, Microsoft professionals are advocating for solutions with artificial intelligence (AI).
With a good digital adoption strategy, you're going to have much better and more efficient workflows. People are more efficient. Productivity is better. It's like a domino effect, right?”COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an era where organizations are inundated with a myriad of applications for daily operations, the challenge of keeping employees abreast of constant changes while maintaining optimal performance has become more daunting. Insufficient training not only hampers individual employees' performance and confidence but also has cascading effects on organizational productivity, implementation, and return on investment.
— Dian Taylor, 4-time Microsoft MVP & Director at RSM, US LLP
To address this challenge, Microsoft professionals stress the significance of organizations aligning their software adoption objectives with cutting-edge digital adoption solutions. Specifically, they highlight the effectiveness of software training solutions that leverage the latest AI developments, enabling end users to learn seamlessly within the flow of their regular work activities precisely when they need it.
Traditionally, learning and training for software systems have been conducted as separate tasks, pulling employees away from the natural workflow, akin to attending a week-long training course. This outdated approach becomes untenable given the plethora of applications in use, coupled with the constant updates these applications undergo.
In a recent episode of Digital Adoption Talks, hosted by Joachim Schiermacher (ClickLearn CEO) and Rick McCutcheon (Microsoft Most Valued Professional), they were joined by Dian Taylor (4-time Microsoft Most Valued Professional and Director at RSM, US, LLP). Together, they delved into this workflow learning evolution and how AI-based solutions hold the potential to significantly enhance digital adoption and end-user training on software systems.
The trio emphasized that AI advancements facilitate more personalized onboarding experiences, delivering relevant instructions to users precisely when needed. These developments empower new employees to navigate the learning curve swiftly, ensuring heightened productivity from day one.
Dian Taylor succinctly captures the impact of AI on user onboarding and performance support, stating, "If you have a good digital adoption strategy, you're going to have so much better and more efficient workflows, right? People are going to be more efficient. So the productivity is going to be so much better, which then is like a domino effect almost, right?"
About ClickLearn & Digital Adoption Talks:
ClickLearn stands out as the leading digital adoption platform in the Microsoft ecosystem. Renowned for its unparalleled ability to auto-create and auto-update learning content across the entire software stack, ClickLearn is poised to elevate user experience with the impending release of the User Experience Panel (UXP) by the year-end. The UXP acts as a digital training and onboarding companion, offering personalized in-app guidance, conceptual information about job functions, company policies, values, and an AI-powered colleague ensuring correct procedures.
Digital Adoption Talks, a podcast produced by ClickLearn, features episodes with industry experts discussing pivotal topics in digital adoption. Recent topics covered include AI-driven software training and onboarding, user adoption, end-user training, and contextual learning for software systems.
Laura Reininger
ClickLearn
+45 88 77 47 35
email us here