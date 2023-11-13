Managing Missing Data in Analytics

Today, corporate boards and executives understand the importance of data and analytics for improved business performance. However, most of the data in enterprises is of poor quality, hence the majority of the data and analytics fail. To improve the quality of data, more than 80% of the work in data analytics projects is on data […]
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.