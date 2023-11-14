Dexatel Opens New Branch in Belgrade, Serbia
Dexatel established a branch in Belgrade, Serbia, aiming to harness the region’s rich talent pool of industry professionals and boost its global footprint.BELGRADE, SERBIA, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dexatel opened a new branch in Belgrade, Serbia, expanding its presence in the global CPaaS market. This inauguration aims to attract more talent from Serbia’s rich pool of industry professionals as well as further strengthen our presence in Europe. The company already has teams in Estonia, Armenia, and the United Arab Emirates, making the new office in Serbia its latest addition.
The sudden tech boom and vibrant IT culture of Serbia played a significant role in the company’s decision to open its branch in the heart of the technological district. Dexatel already has eight Serbian team members who have joined the company.
With the legal entity established since the beginning of November, the strategic location in the capital’s tech district opens a world of opportunities for innovation and collaboration. By recruiting local talent, the company will be able to underline its commitment to building a diverse and talented workforce, with a special emphasis on expanding its presence in the European market.
The swift establishment of the branch showcases Dexatel’s dedication to enhancing the visibility of our product offerings in the European market. The team will consist of the Enterprise Sales department and part of the Procurement and Connectivity department. The branch will also house the Business Development Manager and the Director of Business Operations.
In addition to strengthening its global footprint, Dexatel will be tapping into a new dynamic arena to drive the CPaaS industry to new heights.
