Orem City Celebrates Year of Unprecedented Accomplishments in 2023
This has been a landmark year for Orem. Our community has come together to achieve what we once only imagined. ”OREM, UTAH, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The City of Orem is proud to announce a year of extraordinary achievements that have significantly improved the quality of life for its residents. With a series of ambitious projects brought to successful completion, the city has demonstrated a remarkable capacity for innovation, sustainability, and community building. Mayor David Young discussed these accomplishments in his monthly Mayor’s Message for November.
— Mayor David Young
"This has been a landmark year for Orem,” said Mayor David Young. “Our community has come together to achieve what we once only imagined. We've set a precedent for innovation and growth that aligns with our commitment to our residents' quality of life and the beautiful environment we call home. These accomplishments underscore our city’s resilience and our dedication to building a sustainable future for all."
Under the leadership of Mayor Young and the City Council, Orem has made significant strides in restructuring city management, infrastructure, recreation, and environmental stewardship, including:
Returning Representation to the People
One of Mayor Young’s first initiatives was to return representation to the people of Orem. This was accomplished by re-establishing the Legislative Authority of the City Council. The Mayor and City Council's roles were restructured from being primarily ceremonial to being the actual legislative body that determines the direction of the city.
Environmental Milestones
Orem is at a point where it must stop allowing every last inch of land to be developed in the City. To preserve this quality of life, the city passed far-reaching legislation to protect and preserve all school building land, public parks, and publicly owned property throughout Orem.
To increase water conservation, the city is building a $20 million project that reduces Orem's water consumption by 10% (effectively eliminating the water usage of 10,000 people) without negatively affecting any residents. In addition, the city constructed Heritage Park, a brand new $32 million park designed to significantly improve the city’s water infrastructure and better plan for the future by constructing a 950-foot well and a ten-million-gallon water tank buried under the park.
Strategic Growth Management
Orem housing is currently 40% rentals, giving the city one of the highest rental populations in Utah County. Orem’s percentage of rental properties is higher than fourteen other cities in the county and only lower than two. To mitigate this, the Mayor and City Council stood up and repealed the State Street Master plan, which eliminated 10,000 high-density apartments planned for State Street. This move helps protect the city’s family neighborhoods, reduces traffic, and lowers crime.
Infrastructure & Recreation Improvements
Orem is building a 30 million-dollar, state-of-the-art City Center to improve working conditions and safety and to serve the citizens of Orem. It is also constructing Hillcrest Park, which will be one of the best parks in the county with a splash pad, 12 pickleball courts, lots of open recreation land, and a repurposed Hillcrest Elementary. Also, the city significantly upgraded Lakeview Park with lighting and turf to provide the city’s youth with top-tier playing fields and be a tournament destination.
As taxes rise across the country, Orem is accomplishing these improvements without raising any taxes. Over the past 22 months, Mayor Young and the Orem City Council have focused on saving residents money rather than securing the funding through taxes. Since January, the city has reduced costs by more than $2,000,000 while maintaining and expanding services.
For more details on the city’s 2023 accomplishments or upcoming projects, visit Orem City’s website at www.orem.org.
About the City of Orem
The City of Orem is a thriving community located in Utah County, known for its picturesque landscapes, family-friendly environment, and strong sense of community. With a commitment to enhancing the quality of life for its residents, Orem offers a wide range of cultural, recreational, and educational opportunities. For more information, please visit https://orem.org.
Alex Koritz
Koritz Communications
+1 801-450-8005
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter