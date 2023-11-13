DOCS OUTSIDE THE BOX WINS GOLD STEVIE® AWARD IN 2023 STEVIE AWARDS FOR WOMEN IN BUSINESS
Women Around the World Recognized at Event in New York
We're thrilled to be this year's winner of the Gold Stevie® Award for workplace of the year! It's important to us to be of benefit not just to our patients, but to our employees as well.”ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DOCS Outside The Box! has been named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the Women-Run Workplace of the Year - More Than 10 Employees category in the 20th annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business.
— Lana Garner, DOM, Co-Founder of DOCS Outside the Box!
The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor the achievements of women executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and the companies they run– worldwide. The Stevie Award have been hailed as the world’s premier business award.
Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word for “crowned,” the awards were presented to winners on November 10th during a gala event attended by nominees and their guests at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City. The event was broadcast via Livestream.
More than 1,600 entries were submitted this year for consideration in more than 100 categories, including Executive of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Company of the Year, Startup of the Year, Women Helping Women, and Women Run Workplace of the Year. DOCS Outside The Box won in the Women-Run Workplace of the Year category for More Than 10 Employees.
"We're thrilled to be this year's winner of the Gold Stevie® Award for workplace of the year! It's important to us to be of benefit not just to our patients, but to our employees as well. We strive to create a workplace where everyone is empowered to continue to learn and grow in their career, as well as personally." said Lana Garner, DOM. "Empowerment is one of the driving forces of our clinic. Our medical model focuses on empowering our patients to be responsible and active in their health. Leading by example is imperative. That's where employee empowerment plays a crucial role in our overall success. It's a win, win for everyone."
Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 200 business professionals around the world, working on six juries.
Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards, said, “In its 20th year, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business received an outstanding body of nominations from women in organizations of all types, in 26 nations. We are gratified by how meaningful it is to women to win a Stevie Award, and how impactful it can be on the futures of their careers and their organizations. We congratulate all of this year’s Grand, Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners for their achievements.”
Details about the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the list of winners in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Women.
About DOCS Outside the Box!
Docs Outside the Box! is a holistic care clinic founded upon the principles of patient empowerment, continued wellness, and transformative care. Our approach to care is a unique blend of Traditional and Holistic Medicine with a sole focus on the longevity of care and wellness across the whole patient. Our three-pronged care plans are comprehensive, educational, and collaborative. Our goal is to ensure each patient is empowered along their care journey to take ownership of their life. We provide guidance to address physical, emotional and spiritual challenges, learn how to utilize their body to its greatest potential, understand all treatment options, including traditional and holistic means to care, take an active approach in making health changes, and learn to make the best health care choices for mind, body and soul; both in our office and in their daily lives.
About the Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. A ninth program, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, will debut in 2024. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.
Lana Garner
Docs Outside the Box!
+1 727-498-8898
