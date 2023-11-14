Flower Turbines Investment Webinar Mechanical Patents - Summary Before Closing
This shows how each turbine produces more energy as another turbine is clustered. 5 Flower Turbines together produce 228% more power than 5 separate turbines.
Flower Turbines offers an exclusive look into their mechanical and aerodynamic patents in an investment webinar.LUBBOCK, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flower Turbines is inviting investors and potential investors to a webinar event that provides exclusive insight into their mechanical and aerodynamic patents.
As the company approaches the final stages of its investment round, this webinar promises to be an informative and engaging opportunity for all interested parties. Flower Turbines is raising funds through equity crowdfunding Regulation A at https://www.investflowerturbines.com/.
Dr. Daniel Farb, Founder and CEO of Flower Turbines, will be the host of this event, offering a detailed overview of the company's mechanical and aerodynamic patents and their significance for the company, as well as in the renewable energy sector.
Event Details:
● Date: Monday, November 20, 2023
● Time: 9h00 PST | 12h00 EST | 18h00 CET
The webinar is open to the public, but interested participants are encouraged to register in advance to secure their spot. Registration can be completed through the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEqce-rqzwoH91jYXr8eEHLm1MbJGMeVas6
Attendees are encouraged to submit their questions in advance via the registration form to ensure they receive top priority during the Q&A session.
Flower Turbines makes beautiful and technologically advanced small wind turbines available in three sizes. Purchase our available products at https://www.flowerturbines.com/shop. If you need information before using the shop or contacting Support at support.us@flowerturbines.com you should read our FAQ page here: https://www.flowerturbines.com/faq and our Download page here: https://www.flowerturbines.com/common-downloads.
Taxpayers may be able to get up to 30% in tax credits when they purchase and install a qualifying residential or business small wind system, find out more here: https://www.flowerturbines.com/_files/ugd/bd2d84_4aceffee6a7944c6846e9dcaa3f7715a.pdf.
Flower Turbines is a US company that has the goal of making small wind as powerful a force in renewable energy as solar by using its multiple patents to create a wind turbine that meets all the needs of urban and suburban environments. It combines aerodynamic and electronic innovations with beautiful design, low noise, and bird friendliness. Unlike other turbines, they make each other perform better when tightly packed together.
Flower Turbines has external validation as a top company:
- Flower Turbines has been awarded the “Solar Impulse Efficient Solution” Label, a proof of high standards in profitability and sustainability to protect the environment. Here is a link to the page about Wind Tulips on the Solar Impulse website: https://solarimpulse.com/efficient-solutions/wind-tulips#
- Flower Turbines was a winner of Pepperdine Graziado Business Schools annual Most Fundable Companies in America list. Flower Turbines was judged to be in the top 10 among 4500 startup companies examined.
- Winner of the Dutch government sustainability award for two separate years.
“We have the ambition to become a major global force in distributed energy,” said CEO Dr. Daniel Farb. “We believe we have the technology and enthusiasm to accomplish it. We are in the right industry at the right time. Incentives for an energy transition in most important areas of the world only add to our scaling up headwinds.”
Disclaimer: Investors should read the Offering Circular (https://alturl.com/wpfpr) and Risks (https://alturl.com/8hrbw) related to this offering before investing. This Reg A+ offering is made available through StartEngine Primary, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. This investment is speculative, illiquid, and involves a high degree of risk, including the possible loss of the entire investment.
