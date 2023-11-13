WOW Summit Returns to Hong Kong on 26-27th March 2024, unveiling the Future of Web3 Technology and innovations
After the resounding success of WOW Summit Hong Kong 2023, the highly anticipated WOW Summit is set to return to the vibrant city of Hong Kong in 2024.HONG KONG, CHINA, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After the resounding success of WOW Summit Hong Kong 2023, the highly anticipated WOW Summit is set to return to the vibrant city of Hong Kong in 2024. Mark your calendars for March 26-27, 2024, as the iconic Asia-World Expo once again becomes the hub for groundbreaking discussions, insights, and networking opportunities at the forefront of Web3 technology.
WOW Summit Hong Kong, held at the same venue in March 2023, set new benchmarks in the Web3 landscape. As the first and largest Web3-focused event in the APAC region post-pandemic, it attracted over 5000 attendees from around the world. The event featured two stages bustling with invaluable talks, fireside chats, keynotes, and panel discussions on the transition from Web2 to Web3, blockchain adoption, NFTs, the Metaverse, CBDC, regulations, and more. Renowned speakers and industry leaders graced the stage, including Yat Siu (Animoca Brands), Lennix Lai (OKX), Sébastien Borget (Tha Sandbox), Lucy Gazmararian (Token Bay Capital), and other luminaries in the field. Hong Kong Government was represented by Joseph Chan (Under Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury of Hong Kong Government), Dane Cheung (Executive Director Hong Kong Tourism Board), Stephen Phillips (Director-General of Investment Promotion Invest Hong Kong), and other top-level government officials.
WOW Summit Hong Kong is powered by GuyWay and MarketMakingPro, hosted by UVECON.VC, co-hosted by MaGESpire, and supported by the Hong Kong government - Hong Tourism Board, InvestHK and Financial Services Development Council.
What sets WOW Summit Hong Kong 2024 apart from other Web3 events is its focus on not only major market voices but also those who emphasize the significance of reputation in the Web3 landscape. The event's diversity in partners represented businesses, and company resources promise an inclusive and comprehensive view of the Web3 ecosystem. The mission remains centered on showcasing the practical applications of Web3 technologies in everyday life. WOW SUMMIT Hong Kong 2024 will bring together 7000+ attendees from all over the World, government officials from Hong Kong, South-East Asia, Middle East and Europe, 150+ investors, 200+ exhibitors, 100+ media partners.
Ivan V. Ivanov, the Global CEO of WOW Summit added, “As we eagerly anticipate the upcoming WOW Summit in Hong Kong, I am filled with excitement and anticipation. This event will not merely mark a gathering of minds; it will signify a transformative milestone in the world of Web3 technology. WOW Summit Hong Kong 2024 is coming with a new concept and dedicated exhibition and conference program blocks: FinTech, Hardware infrastructure, Software infrastructure, Gaming, Cybersecurity, curated Art Zone designed together with well-known Art industry leaders - we are curating an experience that transcends the traditional conference - it’s a dynamic platform where the brightest minds in the Web3 landscape will convene to unveil the future.”
The community-driven educational platform provides access to a diverse pool of experts and professionals, serving as an invaluable resource for members seeking to enhance their skills and knowledge. The event will host pivotal panels, discussions, and dialogues that significantly influence the market, offering attendees a chance to gain unparalleled insights into the ever-evolving Web3 landscape.
Moreover, the growth program introduced at WOW Summit Hong Kong 2024 will serve as a launching pad for startups, offering them a platform to propel their growth in the Web3 arena.
Secure your passes for WOW Summit Hong Kong 2024 at an unbelievable price of only $99 and elevate your experience with Business Networking passes available for just $199. By opting for the Business Networking pass, you gain exclusive entry to a spectrum of added advantages, enriching your WOW Summit journey. Your pass encompasses access to the exhibition and conference areas, premium networking app privileges, enabling connections with various attendee categories such as speakers and VIPs, and entry to the coffee break area and the grand closing party. Elevate your WOW Summit Hong Kong experience and expand your networking horizons—seize this chance today!
WOW Summit, is committed to fostering groundbreaking ideas through its esteemed Startup Pitch Competition. This unique event serves as a launchpad for startups, offering an unparalleled opportunity to showcase their innovative brilliance to industry leaders and potential investors. Going beyond the lure of funding, WOW Summit has established strategic partnerships with globally recognized powerhouses to offer participating startups a treasure trove of prizes. These coveted rewards are meticulously designed to propel the winning startups to new heights, providing invaluable resources and support crucial for their evolution and success in the competitive landscape of entrepreneurship. WOW Summit remains dedicated to empowering and catalyzing the next generation of industry trailblazers, fostering innovation that shapes the future. Stay tuned for the extraordinary unveiling of the Startup Pitch Competition at WOW Summit Hong Kong 2023 and the transformative journey it promises for budding startups.
WOW Summit Hong Kong 2024 aims to be more than just a conference; it is a convergence of knowledge, innovation, and opportunity set against the backdrop of one of Asia's most dynamic cities.
About WOW Summit:
WOW Summit is a leading global Web3 event that unites distinguished industry titans, esteemed government officials, visionary funds, venture capitalists, NFT and digital artists, entrepreneurs, and multinational corporations. The Summit drives the innovative trajectory of Web3, covering cutting-edge trends and innovations in technology. It explores themes including the Web2 - Web3 transition, CBDCs, regulatory landscapes, asset tokenization, and the societal impact of blockchain and DLT technologies. Powered by GuyWay and MarketMaking.Pro, hosted by Uvecon.VC and co-hosted by MaGESpire, WOW Summit has a history of hosting distinguished speakers, government officials, industry leaders.
Maryna Maya
Uvecon Limited
media@wowsummit.net
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other