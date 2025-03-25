BEYOND International Technology Innovation Expo and WOW Summit Partner to Launch Greater Bay Area Innovation Week

HONG KONG, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BEYOND International Technology Innovation Expo ( BEYOND Expo ) and WOW Summit have officially joined forces to create Greater Bay Area Innovation Week, a groundbreaking initiative set to take place from May 21 to 29, 2025. This strategic partnership aims to foster innovation, strengthen cross-border collaboration, and expand business opportunities across the region.Since its launch in 2021, BEYOND Expo has grown into Asia's largest technology ecosystem event, bringing together Fortune 500 companies, multinational corporations, unicorn startups, and pioneering tech leaders. Meanwhile, WOW Summit has established itself as a premier platform for Web3, AI, and fintech innovation, uniting key industry players from across the globe.The Greater Bay Area Innovation Week will bring together 30,000+ attendees from 50+ countries and aligns with the Chinese government’s ambitious project to integrate Hong Kong, Macau, and Guangdong into a world-class innovation and economic hub. Serving nearly 80 million people, this initiative is set to drive technological advancements through cross-regional collaboration. By joining forces, BEYOND Expo and WOW Summit will create a powerful, interconnected platform that unites leading innovators, investors, and policymakers in the heart of Asia’s tech ecosystem.Key Benefits of the Collaboration:- Seamless Access: WOW Summit ticket holders will receive complimentary BEYOND Expo passes upon registration.- Exclusive Booth & Sponsorship Opportunities: Partners and sponsors will benefit from enhanced brand visibility and high-level networking."Our partnership with BEYOND Expo allows us to unite key players in the global tech ecosystem while driving meaningful innovation. By working together, we can foster cross-industry collaboration and shape the future of technology." — Ivan V. Ivanov , Global CEO, WOW Summit."As a platform that empowers Asia and bridges the world, BEYOND Expo has always been about breaking barriers and fostering global innovation. Our partnership with WOW Summit to launch the Greater Bay Area Innovation Week is a testament to our commitment to building a dynamic ecosystem that will shape the future of technology and business in the region and beyond." — Dr. Lu Gang, Co-founder, BEYOND Expo.To learn more about BEYOND Expo and WOW Summit, visit their official websites: BEYOND Expo 2025 and WOW Summit 2025

