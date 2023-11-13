Flower Turbines a Winner of San Francisco Sustainability Challenge
This shows how each turbine produces more energy as another turbine is clustered. 5 Flower Turbines together produce 228% more power than 5 separate turbines.
Flower Turbines has been selected as a Top Innovator for the San Francisco Urban Sustainability Challenge.LUBBOCK, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flower Turbines has been selected as a Top Innovator by UpLink World Economic Forum for the San Francisco Urban Sustainability Challenge! More information and a link to the movie site can be found in the Startengine funding page update at https://bit.ly/3YVBVh2
Flower Turbines is the second solution shown in the video of the program made by the city.
Flower Turbines is making two implementation proposals to the city of San Francisco:
1. Using its efficient and beautiful turbines for buildings and parks. Flower Turbines can make better use of space than other small turbines, because of its patented bouquet effect; each turbine added makes the turbines in the group perform much better, so that four turbines correctly placed is the equivalent of eight separate turbines.
2. The Charging Station is an off-grid wind/solar power supply, coupled with energy storage in batteries, offering reliable and accessible electricity for city lighting and charging e-mobility devices without relying on traditional grid electricity. Flower Turbines’ Charging Station is a solution to polluted and congested city streets as well as a reliable source of power when the grid is down due to outages from storms or natural disasters. Flower Turbines is proposing e-biking infrastructure for the region.
This recognition underscores Flower Turbines' commitment to sustainable solutions and innovation in the urban environment and we look forward to collaborating with fellow winners and challenge partners to amplify our positive impact on the city of San Francisco.
For more energy and more innovation, Flower Turbines also offers larger sizes and groups of turbines. Smaller ones can be purchased online at https://www.flowerturbines.com/shop. and larger sizes by project by emailing support.us@flowerturbines.com or, in the EU, support.eu@flowerturbines.com
Taxpayers may be able to get up to 30% in tax credits when they purchase and install a qualifying residential or business small wind system, find out more here: https://www.flowerturbines.com/_files/ugd/bd2d84_4aceffee6a7944c6846e9dcaa3f7715a.pdf
Flower Turbines is a US company that has the goal of making small wind as powerful a force in renewable energy as solar by using its multiple patents to create a wind turbine that meets all the needs of urban and suburban environments. It combines aerodynamic and electronic innovations with beautiful design, low noise, and bird friendliness. Unlike other turbines, they make each other perform better when tightly packed together.
Flower Turbines is raising funds through equity crowdfunding Regulation A at https://www.investflowerturbines.com/.
Flower Turbines has external validation as a top company:
- Flower Turbines has been awarded the “Solar Impulse Efficient Solution” Label, a proof of high standards in profitability and sustainability to protect the environment. Here is a link to the page about Wind Tulips on the Solar Impulse website: https://solarimpulse.com/efficient-solutions/wind-tulips#
- Flower Turbines was a winner of Pepperdine Graziado Business Schools annual Most Fundable Companies in America list. Flower Turbines was judged to be in the top 10 among 4500 startup companies examined.
- Winner of the Dutch government sustainability award for two separate years.
“We have the ambition to become a major global force in distributed energy,” said CEO Dr. Daniel Farb. “We believe we have the technology and enthusiasm to accomplish it. We are in the right industry at the right time. Incentives for an energy transition in most important areas of the world only add to our scaling up headwinds.”
If you have a project, we strongly encourage you to describe it to us first: https://forms.gle/FzF8xkKBvXWGFb3E8
Disclaimer: Investors should read the Offering Circular (https://alturl.com/wpfpr) and Risks (https://alturl.com/8hrbw) related to this offering before investing. This Reg A+ offering is made available through StartEngine Primary, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. This investment is speculative, illiquid, and involves a high degree of risk, including the possible loss of the entire investment.
