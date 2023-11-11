Office of the Governor – News Release – Gov. Green Travels to Japan to Meet with Japanese Officials and Key Business Leaders

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

GOVERNOR GREEN TRAVELS TO JAPAN TO MEET WITH JAPANESE OFFICIALS AND KEY BUSINESS LEADERS

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

November 10, 2023

HONOLULU – Governor Josh Green, M.D., and First Lady Jaime Kanani Green will travel to Japan on Sunday, November 12 to meet with Japanese Government officials and key business stakeholders. Governor Green and First Lady return to Hawai‘i on Friday, November 17. Accompanying him on his diplomatic visit will be Scott Saiki, Speaker of the Hawai‘i House of Representatives.

While in Japan, Governor Green will thank Japan’s government for its generous $2 million contribution to Hawai‘i in the aftermath of the Maui wildfire disaster of August 2023, promote made-in-Hawai‘i products, and invite the return of Japanese visitors to Hawai‘i’s shores. Governor Green will promote Hawai‘i businesses at the opening event for the Aloha Market, a new store at Haneda International Airport dedicated to selling made-in-Hawai‘i products internationally.

Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke will also be out of state for official business; Attorney General Anne Lopez will serve as acting Governor from November 12 through the morning of November 15. Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke will serve as acting Governor on November 15 until Governor Green’s return on November 17.

# # #

Media Contacts:

Erika Engle

Press Secretary

Office of the Governor, State of Hawai‘i

Phone: 808-586-0120

Email: [email protected]

Mia Noguchi

Deputy Director of Communications

Office of the Governor, State of Hawaiʻi

Phone: 808-265-0080

Email: [email protected]