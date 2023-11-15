New 2023 Goody Business Book Awards Winners and Finalists Honor 100% Social Impact Authors
Announcing the 2023 Annual Goody Business Book Awards Winners and Finalists, just-in-time for holiday book promotions.
Congratulations to the Award-Winning Authors recognized by the 2023 Annual Goody Business Book Awards!
The Goody Business Book Awards are presented by Goody PR to "Uplift Author Voices" in a sea of 46+ million books on Amazon.
The Annual Goody Business Book Awards announces 154 Winners and Finalists for 2023 in 50 categories and 8 subject areas.
With 46+ million books on Amazon, these 100% social impact book awards were designed to ‘Uplift Author Voices’ by recognizing writers in their niche subject area and add value to their marketing.”SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To shine a light on social impact authors making a difference with words, the Annual Goody Business Book Awards announces 154 Winners/Finalists for 2023. These Award-Winning Authors include 80 Winners and 74 Finalists in 50 categories and eight subject matter genres out of hundreds of nominations from around the world.
— Liz H Kelly, Goody Business Book Awards and Goody PR Founder
“With 46+ million books on Amazon, these 100% social impact book awards were designed to ‘Uplift Author Voices’ by recognizing writers in their niche area of expertise and add value to their marketing,” explains Goody Business Book Awards and Goody PR Founder Liz H Kelly.
All Award-Winning Authors were selected by a panel of marketing and communications judges based on their book quality and social impact. Some of the most popular categories have multiple Winners and Finalists because there were so many outstanding books. Each Winner and Finalist are not ranked, and it is considered a tie for all recognized if there is more than one.
Each of the 50 categories has its own book awards page on the Goody Business Book Awards website for the eight genres: 1. Business, 2. Entrepreneur, 3. Health, 4. Leadership, 5. Marketing, 6. Money/Wealth, 7. Self-Help and 8. Technology.
The 50 category pages highlight the Winners and Finalists, along with HOW the Award-Winning Author’s book is helping others. For example, some of the books recognized are helping readers live longer, be a better leader, improve relationships, increase wealth, start a company, be a better parent, and many more positive impacts.
The five most popular 2023 Goody Business Book Awards categories that received the most nominations included: 1. Leadership - Think Differently, 2. Business - Career Success, 3. Business - Thought Leader, 4. Entrepreneur – Entrepreneurism, and 5. Self-Help – General, in that order.
Seven of these 2023 Award-Winning Authors won a total of three awards (Winner and Finalist honors) for their books, including: 1. “Bullseye Marketing” by Louis Gudema, 2. “Frazzlebrain” by Gina Simmons Schneider Ph.D. , 3. “The Fun Habit” by Mike Rucker, 4. “The Mirrored Door” by Ellen Connelly Taaffe, 5. “The Stress Book” by D. Terrence Foster, MD, 6. “What if There's More?” by Traci Schubert Barrett and 7. “8 Paradoxes of Leadership Agility” by Chuen Chuen Yeo.
These social impact book awards are mostly for non-fiction and some fiction books published within the last 5 years (2019-2023) by traditional publishers (Wiley, HarperCollins Leadership, Penguin Random House SEA, Doubleday, New Harbinger Publications, Atria Publishing Group, a division of Simon & Schuster), independent publishers (Kogan Page Inc., BiggerPockets), hybrid publishers (Page Two, Amplify) and self-published authors.
Winners and Finalists are encouraged to share their good news everywhere to add value to their upcoming holiday and book marketing promotions. For example, authors can send out a press release, add the awards seal to their website or Amazon page, post on social media, create a video/reel and/or add the awards seal to their book cover.
VIEW, CONGRATULATE AND SHARE: Anyone can view, share, and congratulate these 2023 Award-Winning Authors by visiting the Goody Business Book Awards page: https://goodybusinessbookawards.com/2023-winners-and-finalist/
HOW TO NOMINATE: Authors, agents, publicists, and fans can now nominate a book for the 2024 Goody Business Book Awards using an easy three-step process here: https://goodybusinessbookawards.com/nominate-book
The Goody Business Book Awards Honorary Board of Advisors includes successful founders and experts in the marketing, public relations, publishing, and media industries, including Carl Starr Taylor (Star House Publishing), Grayce McCormick (Lightfinder Public Relations), Liz Dubelman (VidLit Productions), Mary Rau (Mary Rau Public Relations), Michele Weisbart (Michele Designs), Richard Winfield Lewis (The Lewis Group), Ryan Treasure (Media Expert), Susan Bejeckian (SA/SB Public Relations), Tara Coomans (Avaans PR & Social Media), and Wendy Guarisco (Guarisco Group).
FOLLOW NEWS:
Goody Business Book Awards / News
https://goodybusinessbookawards.com/news/
Instagram @GoodyBusinessBookAwards
https://www.instagram.com/goodybusinessbookawards
ABOUT GOODY BUSINESS BOOK AWARDS: The Annual Goody Business Book Awards are presented by Goody PR to “Uplift Author Voices” by honoring 100% social impact book books, and were recognized in the Top 8 Business Book Awards for 2023 by Write Business Results. After promoting hundreds of authors and small business owners for 15+ years, Goody PR Founder, Award-Winning Author (“8-Second PR”) and Podcast Host Liz H. Kelly designed the program to amplify authors making a positive impact with words. This annual awards program is an extension of Goody PR’s Mission to “Magnify Good”. The Honorary Board of Advisors includes successful founders and experts in the marketing, public relations, publishing, and media industries. For more information, and to nominate books, visit: https://goodybusinessbookawards.com
ABOUT GOODY PR: Goody PR works primarily with clients who are Small Businesses Owners, CEOs, Founders, Entrepreneurs, Speakers, CEOs, Thought Leaders, Experts, and Authors on public relations and digital marketing campaigns. To amplify their brand story, Goody PR is grateful to have booked thousands of earned media interviews (TV, print, radio and podcasts) on major media, including the TODAY Show, CNN, NewsNation, BBC World News, FOX Weather, NPR’s Marketplace, TIME Magazine, The Chicago Tribune, The Wall Street Journal, WebMD, Fast Company, Entrepreneur and hundreds of local TV, newspapers, radio shows and top podcasts. For more information, visit https://goodypr.com.
Liz Kelly
Goody PR
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
Announcing 2023 Goody Business Book Awards Winners and Finalists