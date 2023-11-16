Still Standing Up with Craig Shoemaker: A new live Podcast with Craig and his Celebrity Guests
Craig Shoemaker launches his new live podcast inviting global audiences.LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Craig’s new podcast “Still Standing Up with Craig Shoemaker,” highlights life transformations and his celebrity guests' turnarounds, seamlessly integrating the virtual tech-transformed world, incorporating digital platforms at its finest.
Join Craig and guests to uncover resilience in life's trials, tribulations, and inspiring changes. Through laughter-infused insights, come and experience Craig’s mentorship, unlocking success, happiness, and genuine well-being. Stand up for a brighter life with Craig Shoemaker."
"Still Standing Up with Craig Shoemaker" combines humor with personal growth, drawing a global audience in recent episodes. Like Hollywood TV series recorded with an audience and on-air radio shows, the legendary comedian, life coach, and keynote speaker introduces this new virtual podcast series, sharing the spontaneity for which he is known on stage. Craig's extensive invite list of celebrity friends features prior show guests and exciting new additions including, Kenny Loggins, Fortune Feimster, Dennis Haysbert, Sheri Shepherd, John Stamos, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Kym Whitley and many more.
Craig has performed for four US Presidents, awarded two Emmys, and received the ACA "Comedian of The Year." He is also a Film/TV Producer, Keynote Speaker, Personal Development Coach and Podcast Host who has turned a traumatic upbringing into a successful, happy life, dedicated to spreading positivity and helping others reach their full potential. From Philly roots to SoCal transplant, Craig finds himself continuously "stuck between namaste and kiss my ass!"
To be part of his global virtual audience, click here and join Craig’s Shoesletter for updates on when and which platforms to watch his next live episode.
Craig does a shout-out to active viewers and surprises some with a spontaneous invitation to join him live during the show.
Craig’s first guest is internationally renowned astrologer Susan Miller Stream the podcast on-demand starting Friday, November 17th, at CraigShoemaker.Com. "Still Standing Up with Craig Shoemaker" will also be available on the following platforms: Apple, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Amazon Music/Audible, Castbox, Deezer, Podcast Addict, PodChaser, and JioSaavn (India).
To book Craig as Keynote Speaker, Comedian, one-to-one coach and/or submit podcast talent for appearances: asst.shoe@craigshoemaker.com
Frankie Anne
LoveMaster Inc.
+1 818-795-7775
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other