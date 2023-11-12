Drivers are advised to be prepared for possible delays on the Port Mellon Highway after an overnight debris flow at Bear Creek, about eight kilometres north of Gibsons.

The highway is open to single-lane alternating traffic.

Geotechnical engineers have determined the road is safe for crews to begin restoring the road. Personnel will be on site overnight, monitoring conditions and escorting traffic through the area.

The ministry expects the road to be restricted to single-lane alternating traffic for several days.

If the weather or site conditions deteriorate, the road may need to be temporarily fully closed.

For up-to-date information about road conditions, visit: https://www.drivebc.ca/