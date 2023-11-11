Submit Release
Likelike Highway Kaneohe-bound to close Sunday, Nov. 12 from 8A – 6P

The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) advises motorists that both lanes of the Kaneohe-bound Likelike Highway will be closed from Nalanieha Street to the Wilson Tunnel from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023.

During the closure crews will cut back overgrowth at the tunnel portals, scrape shoulders, clean swales, clean and replace signs, and restripe edge line where needed. This work has been scheduled to maximize the ongoing closure Honolulu-bound (townbound) Likelike Highway for emergency tunnel repairs.

