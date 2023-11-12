Annual Christkindlmarkt returns to historic Carroll County site

The Union Mills Homestead Foundation will host a German-themed Christkindlmarkt on Saturday, Nov. 18, at the historic Union Mills Homestead, seven miles north of Westminster, MD.

