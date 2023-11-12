Annual Christkindlmarkt returns to historic Carroll County site
Union Mills Homestead to host German holiday event on Saturday, November 18
The Christkindlmarkt is a German holiday shopping tradition and popular community event. The annual celebration allows visitors to find unique holiday gifts in a traditional Christkindmarkt setting. Also, it serves as a crucial fundraiser to support the nonprofit organization responsible for preserving and operating the Union Mills Homestead.
Event organizer Gabriel Flannery emphasized the festival's significance.
"The Union Mills Christkindlmarkt provides an ideal link to this historic site’s rich German heritage and serves as a great opportunity for our community to gather and celebrate in a festive environment,” said Flannery. “Our visitors can expect many great finds and unique offerings from our vendors and in our gift shop."
The Union Mills Homestead boasts a rich history dating back to its founding in 1797 by German-speaking brothers Andrew and David Shriver, Jr. The brothers’ grandparents immigrated from Alsenborn, Germany in 1721, part of a large early 18th-century migration of German families into southern Pa. and northern Md. Families like the Shrivers maintained a strong German cultural identity, including holiday traditions and the German language.
The Shrivers’ joint venture centered around a flour and sawmill complex, using water from Big Pipe Creek to produce flour shipped worldwide from Baltimore. The site's diverse trades included leather tanning, blacksmithing, barrel-making, and wheelwrighting. As Union Mills grew into a community center, the family sold goods to the local community and operated a stagecoach tavern in the family homestead as part of their business.
The historic site’s well-maintained cultural landscape, preserved structures, and extensive artifact collections spanning the 18th through the 20th centuries make it particularly significant. This comprehensive assemblage highlights the role of local German families in the milling of grain products, early industrial growth, and international commerce, contributing to the development of the United States as a global power.
Today, the Union Mills Homestead stands as a living museum of Maryland rural culture, open for visits six days a week from June through August and weekends in May and September. Its unique rural character, original furnishings, family possessions, outbuildings, and operational grist mill offer a captivating glimpse into the region's rich history, with six generations of the Shriver family having resided on the property for over 160 years.
The Christkindlmarkt takes place at this historic landmark, aligning with the site’s German heritage and traditions dating back over three centuries. While there are numerous holiday events this season, few are rooted in such a rich history.
Event Highlights:
Historic Site: The Christkindlmarkt is held in and around historic structures nestled among 21 acres of open, beautifully maintained parkland at the Union Mills Homestead, providing easy access for all attendees.
Ample Parking: Parking is available onsite, ensuring a convenient and hassle-free experience.
Crafts and Unique Merchandise: Explore an array of crafts and unique merchandise vendors, including locally made and difficult-to-find items.
Food Vendors: Satisfy your cravings with a range of delectable offerings from food vendors, perfectly complementing your German-themed holiday shopping adventure.
Music: Enjoy holiday music and entertainment, setting the Christkindlmarkt’s lively and festive atmosphere.
Gluhwein: Experience German-style spiced wine, a Christkindlmarkt tradition.
There is no charge for parking or admission this year. Don't miss your chance to attend this extraordinary celebration of Maryland's German heritage at the picturesque Union Mills Homestead.
For more information about the Christkindlmarkt and the Union Mills Homestead Foundation, please get in touch with us at 410-848-2288 or via email at info@unionmills.org.
About the Union Mills Homestead Foundation:
The Union Mills Homestead Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving and sharing authentic stories of determination and innovation of the Shriver family at the Union Mills Homestead and Grist Mill in Carroll County Maryland, illustrating the entrepreneurial spirit of American families.
The historic site is a testament to Maryland's rural heritage, featuring a working grist mill, original furnishings, and a rich history spanning multiple centuries.
