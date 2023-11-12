Fox Digital Named Two-Time Finalist for Prestigious Go Global Award

Fox Digital is recognized for its awarding digital marketing and eCommerce advertising in the US and around the world.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, November 12, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fox Digital Agency (“Fox Digital”), a leading digital marketing agency, has been named a two-time finalist for the prestigious Go Global Award presented by the International Trade Council. The award recognizes businesses that have demonstrated excellence in international trade and investment.Mark Ward, managing partner of Fox Digital, attended the 2023 International Trade Council’s Go Global Awards in Rhode Island, where the agency was recognized for its achievements in global eCommerce marketing. The event, which featured over 300 businesses, the Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee and Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos, US Senators Jack Reed and Shelton Whitehouse, Canadian Senator David Wells, former Ambassador H.E. Sven Jurgenson and current Ambassador Luis Gilberto Murillo and 35+ economic agencies, was a celebration of the thriving business community and its commitment to international trade.“We are honored to be named a finalist for the Go Global Award for the second time in three years,” said Ward. “This is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our Fox team, and to our commitment to helping our clients succeed not only in the US but in the global marketplace too.”Fox Digital has a proven track record of success in helping businesses expand internationally. The agency’s services include digital marketing (paid social ads, paid search ads, email and SMS marketing), Shopify website development, and search engine optimization (SEO). Fox Digital has also developed a deep understanding of the unique challenges and opportunities facing businesses in different global markets. Fox Digital's clients are from the North America, South America, Asia, Europe, Africa and Australia.“Fox Digital has been a valuable partner for our international clients wanting to market D2C products in the US or abroad,” said JP Marino, CEO of Fox Digital. “Our team has helped to develop and implement dozens of digital successful marketing strategies around the globe.”The Go Global Award is one of the most prestigious awards in the international trade community. The award is presented to businesses that have demonstrated excellence in international trade and investment. Fox Digital is proud to be named a 2023 finalist for this award which it won in 2021.

