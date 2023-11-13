Submit Release
Turbo Net Zero Recognized as ESGFinTech100 Leader

NEW YORK, USA, November 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Turbo Net Zero, a leading sustainability solution provider, is thrilled to announce its inclusion in the ESGFinTech100, an annual list of the world's 100 most innovative technology companies helping the financial sector tackle environmental, social, and governance (ESG) challenges.

The selection by FinTech Global, a highly-regarded research institution, affirms the success and innovation of Turbo Net Zero's approach to sustainability in business. With its comprehensive suite of services, Turbo Net Zero has established itself as a go-to partner for both investors and corporates around the world seeking to integrate ESG principles into their operations.

Turbo Net Zero is an innovative sustainability intelligence firm with headquarters in New York and a vital presence in Shanghai. Committed to provide seamless integration as the external sustainability office for both private equity investors and high-growth portfolio companies globally, Turbo Net Zero’s approach combines expert consulting, deep data insights, and state-of-the-art technological resources.

The inclusion in the ESGFinTech100 highlights Turbo Net Zero's commitment to empowering businesses with exceptional value and setting new benchmarks of commercial excellence through sustainability. It marks a significant milestone in the company's journey to advance sustainability initiatives that matter, reflecting its role as a leader in the sustainability and ESG integration space.

